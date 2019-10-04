Gateway hockey program continues ascent, will play JV again

Friday, October 4, 2019

Rebuilding Gateway’s hockey program will continue to be a slow, difficult process.

The Gators will play at the junior varsity level for the third consecutive season with a roster of 12 skaters and three goaltenders, and most of them have a year or two of experience.

“We want to work on developing basic skills because we lack fundamentals that other programs might have at this point in terms of skating experience and knowledge of the game,” Gateway coach Shawn Jesih said. “When you’re relatively new to the game, it’s a challenge to get acclimated to the speed and skill at this level.”

Three of the coaches on staff played at Gateway.

The key to their long-term goal of restoring Gateway’s varsity team, Jesih said, is to develop a feeder system from U8 through middle school.

“I feel like I was put in this situation for a reason,” Jesih said. “Whatever position it was brought to me in, I’m trying to take it to another level. I recognize the need to get better and get to a more competitive level, and what keeps me coming back every day is watching the kids develop.”

Jesih’s third season as head coach — he was an assistant for one year — will be important for the future of the program.

The team has seven seniors, two juniors and six freshmen.

“For the next couple years, our roster will still be on the lighter end to be honest,” Jesih said. “If the kids who are freshmen and in middle school stick with it, I have a promising outlook that we can continue to build with them.”

Seniors like Caleb Kulczyski and Luke Skledar will be integral in helping coaches shape the future of the program by mentoring younger players.

“I like playing hockey and playing for my school, and at the end of the day I want to help the kids that haven’t had as much experience as I’ve had get better at the sport we all love to play,” Kulczyski said.

Kulczyski will anchor the team’s defense and can play center. Skledar will be moved from defense to center this season.

And junior Bradyn Neundorfer, who has a “fierce” will to win, will be another top defender for Gateway.

The Gators will focus on the “small victories” within each game in hopes that every 50-50 puck they win, save they make and successful transition pass will lead to games won.

“I just want everyone to keep putting in the effort that we have been in all of our practices, and if we do that the wins will come,” Kulczyski said. “If we can get some wins, it’ll be a great feeling because we will have earned it. Everyone is working hard, and everyone is improving each day.”

