Gateway hockey selects trio for 2022 Honor Roll

By:

Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Courtesy of Stefan Biancaniello A plaque honoring Gateway Hockey’s 36 coaches over its 50-year history is presented to Gateway School District during the alumni golf outing in August. From left, are Sean Biancaniello, alumnus and coach; Gateway Superintendant Dr. William Short; Steve Biancaniello, coach; Michael Colarusso, coach.

The 50th anniversary year of the inaugural season of Gateway hockey will culminate Dec. 26 with the program’s annual alumni event at Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont.

Alumni president Stefan Biancaniello said the organization is proud to welcome three former Gators players to the Gateway Honor Roll in 2022.

The trio of Craig Leith (Class of 2005), Travis Creighton (Class of 2020) and Sean Whitfield (Class of 2008) recently were chosen and capped a several-month process from nomination to election.

The enshrinement of Leith, Creighton and Sean Whitfield brings to 51 the number of individuals on the Honor Roll list since the first grouping of five were honored and celebrated in 2008.

The 1972 Gators team also was inducted during the fifth alumni event in 2012.

“The 50th anniversary year for Gateway Hockey has been filled with celebrations that have honored the legacy built by dedicated players, families and coaches,” Biancaniello said.

“The Gateway Hockey family has worked hard to remember our history and treasure our achievements.”

The celebrations kicked off at last year’s alumni event with the annual Black and White Alumni Game. Forty alumni representing five decades of Gateway hockey participated and battled for the Golden Gator trophy.

The winning team each year gets their names engraved on the trophy.

The 36 individuals who have coached Gateway hockey teams over the past 50 years were celebrated.

“These coaches have given so much of their time, knowledge, skill and commitment to build a successful program,” Biancaniello said.

At the annual Gateway Hockey Alumni Golf Outing in August, a memorial plaque honoring all of the Gateway hockey coaches was dedicated and presented to the Gateway School District.

The golf outing at Cloverleaf Golf Club, with 140 participating, raised $5,000 to support the Gateway hockey program.

Gateway JV hockey in section mix

The Gators have played several close games through the first month and a half of the 2022-23 season and hope to remain in the conversation in Division 3 of PIHL’s JV Tier 3.

Gateway fell to 1-3-2 after a tough 7-6 loss to Moon on Nov. 4 at the Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale.

The game was back and forth as Moon jumped out 2-0 in the first period before Gateway rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the second.

The second period ended with the teams tied 5-5.

The Tigers scored twice early in the third period before the Gators pulled to within one. However, the Moon defense held strong and didn’t allow Gateway to pick up the tying goal.

Sophomore CJ Evans tallied a hat trick and added an assist, while junior Blake Marsh scored twice, and senior Jovani Colarusso found the back of the net.

Assisting on goals in the game were freshman Reed Davis, senior Nicholas Venditti and sophore Brendan Luptak.

Senior netminder Jimmy Capell made 24 saves in the setback.

Through six games, Gateway scored 22 goals and surrendered 24.

Evans tallied eight of the 22 goals, and two assists give him a team-best 10 points. He also had a hat trick in the Gators win over Montour on Oct. 3.

He scored twice, coupling goals from Davis and junior Gavin Green, as Gateway led 4-0 in the second period.

Evans capped the Gators scoring later in the period, and Capelli earned the win with 16 saves on 18 Montour shots.

Davis, Marsh and Luptak each provided a pair of assists.

Gateway was tied for sixth in the division with Montour — both had four points — heading into Tuesday’s inter-divisional matchup with Norwin at Palmer Imaging Arena.

The Gators close out 2022 with games against West Allegheny (Dec. 9), Deer Lakes (Dec. 16) and Carrick (Dec. 23).

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Gateway