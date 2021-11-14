Gateway hockey team snaps early skid

Sunday, November 14, 2021 | 11:01 AM

The Gateway junior varsity ice hockey team continues to navigate through the fall portion of its 2021-22 season, and the Gators added a point to its place in the standings with a 2-2 tie against North Hills on Nov. 8.

Gateway rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to the Indians with an even-strength goal from sophomore Gavin Green, his first of the season, and a tally on the power play from fellow sophomore Hayden Hines.

Hines and Brendan Luptak both assisted on Green’s goal.

Hine’s goal was his team-leading fifth through the Gators’ first seven games (1-5-1). He also has three assists to lead the team with eight points.

Gateway was close to the victory, but North Hills tied the game with a goal late in the third period.

Sophomore Seth Hunkele made 14 saves on 16 Indians shots.

The tie for the Gators snapped a mini two-game losing skid (Chartiers Valley, Norwin).

Gateway started 0-3 with tough losses to North Hills, 2-1; Kiski Area, 4-1; and Deer Lakes, 8-3.

The Gators got into the win column with a 4-2 victory over West Allegheny at Delmont’s Palmer Imaging Arena, formerly Center Ice Arena, on Oct. 8.

Gateway jumped to leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before West Allegheny rallied.

The Gators took control of the win in the third period as Hines scored his second of the game, and sophomore Blake Marsh scored shorthanded off an assist from freshman C.J. Evans.

Freshman Connor Olson also contributed to the win for Gateway with a goal in the first period, and junior goalie Jimmy Capell stopped 23 of 25 West Allegheny shots to earn the win between the pipes.

Gateway has two games remaining in November.

The Gators will take on Mt. Lebanon on Friday at 8:55 p.m. at Palmer Imaging Arena, and will travel to the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center to battle Montour on Nov. 29.

