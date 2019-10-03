Gateway junior Derrick Davis adds another Top 25 football offer

By:

Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 1:23 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Derrick Davis leave Mt. Lebanon defenders behind on the way to a fourth-quarter touchdown Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Antimarino Stadium at Gateway High School.

Derrick Davis’ long list of scholarship offers is starting to resemble the Top 25 polls.

The Gateway junior added sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Wednesday, giving Davis scholarship offers from nine of the top 12 teams in the country.

Davis, who can’t sign until December 2020, has become one of the WPIAL’s hottest recruits.

He already had No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 LSU, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 10 Florida and No. 12 Penn State.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound linebacker and running back has more than 1,200 total yards and 13 touchdowns for Gateway this season. He could play safety in college.

His list of offers also includes Pitt and West Virginia, along with Texas A&M, Michigan, Virginia and others.

Very Blessed to receive an OFFER from The University of Oklahoma ????⚪️ #BoomerSooner #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/AeI72Vdwa0 — Derrick Davis™???? (@D_Dav1s) October 3, 2019

