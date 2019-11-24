Gateway leans on strong defense in WPIAL championship win over Peters Township

Saturday, November 23, 2019 | 9:03 PM

Gateway’s Chamor Price catches a touchdown pass next to Peters Twp.’s Donovan McMillon during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School.

Gateway didn’t score a point in the final 20 minutes Saturday night but the Gators defense was championship-worthy.

Bryson Venanzio threw two touchdowns and Jay Johnson rushed for another to build an early lead as No. 2 Gateway defeated No. 5 Peters Township, 21-20, in the WPIAL Class 5A championship at Norwin. The title was Gateway’s seventh overall and its second in three years.

Peters Township had two late fourth-quarter possessions but neither went very far. Both started deep in Indians’ territory at the 1- and 9-yard lines and neither gained a first down

