Gateway leans on strong defense in WPIAL championship win over Peters Township
By:
Saturday, November 23, 2019 | 9:03 PM
Gateway didn’t score a point in the final 20 minutes Saturday night but the Gators defense was championship-worthy.
Bryson Venanzio threw two touchdowns and Jay Johnson rushed for another to build an early lead as No. 2 Gateway defeated No. 5 Peters Township, 21-20, in the WPIAL Class 5A championship at Norwin. The title was Gateway’s seventh overall and its second in three years.
Peters Township had two late fourth-quarter possessions but neither went very far. Both started deep in Indians’ territory at the 1- and 9-yard lines and neither gained a first down
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Gateway, Peters Township