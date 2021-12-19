Gateway notebook: Gators wrestlers place at host invitational

Sunday, December 19, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Tribune-Review file Gateway’s Floyd McKenna (left) placed fifth at the 2021 Eastern Area Invitational Wrestling Tournament.

A pair of Gateway wrestlers earned fifth-place medals in the season-opening Eastern Area Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 10-11.

Arontay Heningcamp was fifth at 120 pounds, and Floyd McKenna took fifth at 172 pounds.

Heningcamp lost his first match 3-0, but rebounded 4-0 and 3-0 decisions in the consolation round before falling in the consolation semifinals. He then defeated Plum’s Dylan Overcash, 6-1, in the fifth-place match.

McKenna won his Round of 16 match, 7-3, but fell in the quarterfinals 9-2. He won 8-4 in the consolation round 5 before falling 7-0 in the consolation semifinals. He rebounded to beat McKeesport’s Ross Weimer, 11-5, in the fifth-place match.

They were among 11 Gators to compete at the tournament, held at Gateway.

The Gators placed 14th in the 20-team tournament.

Other Gators who competed were Ian Wilson (113), Luke Pawlowski (126), Eric Brophy (145), Abdulrafay Syed (145), Frank Alrgood (152), Slvaraman Asuresh (160), Jacob Pawlowski (189) Aceyn Ausbrook (215) and Gavin Reed (285).

Connellsville (251 points) won the Eastern Area title with three champions and 11 place winners overall.

Rounding out the top five were Kiski Area (192), Plum (166.5), Franklin Regional (166) and Bethel Park (136.5).

Individual champions were: Indiana’s Nico Fanella (106 pounds), Connellsville’s Evan Petrovich (113), Bethel Park’s Mason Kernan (120), Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman (126), Plum’s Vince Citrano (132), Connellsville’s Chad Ozias (138), Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon (145), West Allegheny’s Nico Taddy (152), Kiski Area’s Enzo Morlacci (160), Connellsville’s Hunter Claycomb (172), Mt. Lebanon’s Mac Stout (189), Kiski Area’s Carter Dilts (215) and Trinity’s Ty Banco (285).

Girls basketball team falls in opener

The Gateway girls basketball team dropped a 57-45 decision to Armstrong in its opening game Dec. 13.

The River Hawks opened a 12-4 first-quarter lead and held a 25-11 advantage at halftime.

Marina Grado and Mya White each had 11 points for Gateway (0-1).

Emma Paul scored 26 points to lead Armstrong.

Boys basketball team starts 1-1

The Gateway boys basketball team split a pair of games at the Upper St. Clair tip-off tournament on Dec. 10-11.

The Gators lost to Pine-Richland, 68-62, on opening night.

They then defeated Chartiers Valley, 83-65, the following afternoon.

Against CV, Gateway was led by Will Kromka’s 16 points. M.J Stevenson (14 points), Jaydon Carr (12) and Ryan Greggerson (10) also were in double figures.

Gateway is scheduled to host Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and will play North Catholic at 3 p.m. Monday at the North Allegheny Holiday Bash.

Gateway bowlers win opening matches

Both the Gateway boys and girls bowling teams won their opening Section 1 East Division match, 7-0, against Penn Hills.

For the boys team, Alex Keeling-Oliver had a 613 three-game series, including a high game of 208. Senior Heath Chase rolled a 541 series, and freshman Landon Lohr rolled a 490.

The Gateway girls team was led by sophomores Kaylee Mathews (433) and Gelsey Stone (417).

