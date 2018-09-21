Gateway quarterback Majocha up to the task for top-ranked Gators

By: Michael Love

Friday, September 21, 2018 | 8:12 PM

Gateway’s Brendan Majocha avoids defenders when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.

Late in the first quarter of the Week Zero opener against Mt. Lebanon, Gateway senior quarterback Brendan Majocha, making his first varsity start at the position, took a snap and shot up the middle.

The seas parted, so to speak, and Majocha raced 40 yards for a touchdown.

“I was pretty much untouched until the 2-yard line,” he said.

The score gave the Gators a 17-2 lead in what turned out to a be a 31-8 triumph over the Class 6A Blue Devils.

It also helped reinforce Majocha’s confidence that he had the tools to take over for record-setting signal caller Brady Walker and lead Gateway to a second straight WPIAL Class 5A title and another deep run in the PIAA playoffs.

“There weren’t many nerves. It was just anxiousness to get on the field and be out there with my teammates,” Majocha said about the hours and days leading up to the Mt. Lebanon game.

“I was so excited to have my first varsity start at quarterback. I played defense last year, so it wasn’t like I was nervous to be out on a varsity field.”

Gateway took a 4-0 overall record and a No. 1 ranking into a nonconference matchup Friday at Class 4A Ringgold (0-4).

The Gators averaged 41.4 points over their first four games.

Majocha threw for 729 yards, an average of 182.3 yards per game, and tossed 12 touchdowns against only one interception in the first four contests.

He tallied 161 yards through the air and two touchdowns in a 27-7 Week 1 triumph over Big East Conference rival Penn-Trafford in the annual battle for the Victory Bell at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium.

The game was a rematch of the WPIAL championship last year at Heinz Field won by the Gators 21-16. Penn-Trafford had taken possession of the Victory Bell last season with a 28-0 win in the regular season.

“That game at Heinz Field last year was such a monumental game in the history of our rivalry,” Majocha said. “Penn-Trafford and Gateway in the battle for the bell. What more can you ask for? That win reinforced the high standards we have again this year. We wanted to make it a statement game and also start well in conference play.”

Majocha added 33 carries over the first four games for 189 yards as part of a potent run game that includes sophomore tailback Derrick Davis.

Davis recorded 478 yards rushing and nine total touchdowns through a 53-19 rout of Latrobe on Sept. 14.

“We have some super runners who help take the pressure off me. Whenever I give the ball to Derrick, it’s like watching magic happen,” Majocha said.

Majocha also appreciates the weapons in the passing game with tight end Tui Brown and wideouts Courtney Jackson, Ethan Frenchik and Jeremiah Josephs, among others.

The offensive line, Majocha said, has really jelled and produced results within a complex offensive system.

Gateway coach Don Holl said he is pleased with the way Majocha has taken over the reins of the Gateway offense.

“Brendan’s very athletic, very football smart, a good decision maker and had a good arm, so we knew we would have someone that was going to do a great job leading us at quarterback,” Holl said.

“Brady Walker was a phenomenal player with a phenomenal career. He had his own unique set of skills, and he maximized them to the best of his ability to lead our team. Brendan is a different guy, and we’ve coached him that way. There are a few similarities within the same offensive concepts, but we worked on helping Brendan highlight his own strengths. He’s played his own game, and we’ve seen great results so far.”

Majocha’s efforts and results haven’t been contained to just the offensive side of the ball as he also has fared well for a Gators defense that surrendered only 8.5 points through four games.

“We really emphasize guys doing their jobs, knowing their assignments and flying to the football,” he said.

Gateway continues its charge Friday against North Hills, and the nonconference game at Antimarino Stadium kicks off at 7 p.m. The Indians also started 4-0 and were ranked No. 5 in 5A last week ahead of their game with No. 4 Peters Township.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

Tags: Gateway