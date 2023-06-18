Gateway shows championship mettle during 2022-23 school year

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Gateway’s M.J. Stevenson heaves up a shot after drawing a foul during the first half of Penn Hills’ victory over Gateway on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Penn Hills.

The 2022-23 school year featured a number of standout moments for Gateway athletic programs. Individuals and teams produced top results and raised the level of pride for those who support the Gators in black and gold.

Here is a look at a few of the notable moments that made this past year one to remember.

Boys tennis takes titles

Paced by singles standouts in sophomores Adam Memije and Zidan Hassan and freshman Logan Memije, the Gators captured the program’s first WPIAL team title in 35 years with a victory over North Allegheny in the Class 3A finals May 10.

The No. 3 seed also defeated Bethel Park, Peters Township and Fox Chapel along the way.

The Gators started their journey by winning a section title for the first time since 1992.

Hassan and Adam Memije also teamed to win gold at the WPIAL doubles tournament April 26, defeating the Allderdice duo of seniors Deniz Finkel and Ian Kuchera. The duo lost just seven games over four WPIAL matches. Memije and Hassan reached the PIAA semifinals May 27 and went on to claim third place.

Jones makes his mark

With no hurdling experience before this spring, senior Derrick Jones improved in a short period of time and stood out at the WPIAL Class 3A championships May 17.

Modestly seeded in the 110-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles, Jones won two WPIAL medals and secured a trip to the PIAA championships.

He finished fourth in the 110 hurdles with a top time of 15.40 seconds and then came back in the 300 hurdles 90 minutes later and placed third with a personal-best 40.08.

Boys basketball rules section

The Gators’ only Section 3-5A loss came by six points at the hands of McKeesport on Jan. 27. Gateway won its final four regular-season games after that loss and primed itself for the WPIAL playoffs.

The Gators beat Woodland Hills in the first round and won the rubber matchup with McKeesport in the quarterfinals before a 62-55 loss to Peters Township in the semifinals Feb 25.

Gateway, by making the semifinals, automatically qualified for the PIAA tournament.

The Gators saw their season come to a heartbreaking end in the first round of states with a 56-55 loss to District 3 No. 4 Hershey. Gateway defeated Hershey in the 2022 PIAA tournament’s second round.

Cisse earns trip to states

Junior distance runner Kefimba Cisse returned to the WPIAL cross country meet in October after first qualifying in 2021.

Only the top 10 individuals in boys Class 3A beyond the state-qualifying teams earned trips to states, but Cisse made sure he was one of those 10. He placed 16th overall with a time of 17:06.6 and was the ninth individual in the final standings. At states, Cisse placed 97th with a time of 17:50.8.

Football captures Big East

The Gators were limited offensively in a 16-7 loss at rival Franklin Regional on Sept. 16. It was a hit to their goal of winning a conference championship.

But the Gateway players united from there and defeated Plum, Hempfield, Penn-Trafford and Norwin to finish 4-1 in the conference standings. FR lost to fall into a share of the conference title with the Gators.

Gateway played an even game with Upper St. Clair in the WPIAL Class 5A first round at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium before falling to the Panthers, 24-21.

Boys soccer continues streak

The Gators went toe to toe with No. 5 Kiski Area in the WPIAL Class 3A first round Oct. 22 before falling to the Cavaliers, 2-0.

The trip to the playoffs was the team’s third in a row, a feat achieved for the first time since 1986-88.

Gateway finished 10-8-1 overall in 2022 and tied Penn-Trafford for third place in Section 4.

Senior midfielder Brendan Strawser, who led the Gators with 25 goals and 16 assists in 2022, became the program’s all-time leading scorer with 49 goals.

Swim team fares well

Several individuals and relays made their mark at the WPIAL championships at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

Senior Morgan Holmes led the way in third in the girls Class 2A 50 free (24.00 seconds).

She also helped the 400 free relay, along with juniors Mallory and McKenna Brown and freshman Gianna Laurenti, place third with a time of 3:38.42, nine seconds better than their seed time.

The Browns, Holmes and senior Ayva Harris claimed a WPIAL medal with the 200 medley relay (sixth, 1:53.46). Mallory Brown (seventh, 200 free), McKenna Brown (fifth, 50 free; fourth, 500 free) and Holmes (fifth, 100 back) added WPIAL medal-winning performances.

Sophomore Hunter Raymer was a double medal winner in boys Class 3A (seventh, 200 free; third, 500 free).

Boys volleyball earns berth

Gateway took third in Section 2-2A (6-4) behind co-champion Latrobe and runner-up Mars (both 9-1).

The Gators earned the No. 10 seed and battled No. 7 Montour in the first round May 16 before falling 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22).

Senior outside hitter Noah Passalinqua earned all-section first-team and All-WPIAL third-team recognition.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

