Gateway Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019 announced

By: Michael Love

Thursday, June 6, 2019 | 4:26 PM

Katrina Streiner won a pair of WPIAL swimming championships in the 50-yard freestyle, added one in the 100 freestyle and was a PIAA medalist during her Gateway career.

She went on to compete at Duquesne where she set school records and captured an Atlantic 10 relay title.

Streiner’s efforts in the pool will be recognized this fall as she is enshrined, along with five other individuals and the 1976 WPIAL champion boys track and field team, into the Gateway Sports Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2019, which includes Paul Krusey (Class of 1967), Gregg Nemec (Class of 1973), Crista Coles (Class of 1989), Matt Houy (Class of 2005) and coach and teacher Russ Gratton, will be inducted at a ceremony Oct. 5 at Edgewood Country Club.

It is the 16th class to be inducted since the first group was celebrated in 1999.

Tickets are $50 and must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information on the induction class or the ceremony, contact Tony Petrocelli at 412-855-3905 or 412-373-3373, ext. 23.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Gateway