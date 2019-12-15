Gateway to honor hockey alumni

Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 11:48 AM

The tradition that is ice hockey at Gateway High School again will be celebrated as three former players will be inducted into the Gateway Hockey Alumni Honor Roll during the annual alumni winter event Dec. 26 at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.

The Class of 2019 features 1995 graduate Jamie Story, ’84 graduate Ed Bitler and 2000 graduate Ryan Tucek.

Registration and photos for all Gateway ice hockey alumni on the day of the event will be from 2 to 3 p.m., and the induction ceremony will begin at 3. The alumni skills competition will follow at 3:30, and the annual alumni game will be at 4.

The Golden Gator Award ceremony caps the afternoon of activities at 5. Each year, the winning team members from the alumni game get their names engraved on the Golden Gator alumni trophy.

Admission for all of the day’s events is free.

With this year’s class, the alumni association has placed more than 50 alumni on the honor roll since its inception in 2008.

Dr. Stefan Biancaniello, Gateway Hockey Alumni coordinator, said the honor roll is not a hall of fame or an all-star award. It is, he said, a way to recognize alumni “who through their dedication and support of Gateway hockey both on and off the ice over time contributed to the great legacy that is Gateway hockey.”

Alumni who are at least eight years past their graduation year are eligible for nomination.

For more information on the induction ceremony or any of the other activities, contact Biancaniello at [email protected] Also contact Biancaniello for details on how to nominate someone for the honor roll.

