Gateway volleyball looking to turn growth into wins

Friday, September 27, 2019 | 7:20 PM

With two wins midway through the season, it’s easy to say the Gateway girls volleyball team’s outlook is bleak. The team lost five of its last six games as of Sept. 26, including a three-set loss to Armstrong.

“We didn’t have a good performance against Armstrong (last Thursday) and I’m disappointed, but we are looking to get better (in practice),” coach Phil Randolph said.

The third-year coach believes his team is capable of more than a 2-8 record, with victories against Greensburg Salem and McKeesport. Randolph and his team are still focused on the fourth playoff seed in Section 1-AAA.

“Our record does not show how far our girls have come along this season,” Randolph said. “These girls have come to work this season, but we need to play to win, not to not lose. Sometimes being afraid to make mistakes causes us to make more mistakes.”

Randolph noted that his team has won more sets and has been more competitive in matches than in previous years.

He believes his middle hitters, sophomore Amaya Robinson and junior Rachel Passalinqua, need to be an integral part of matches to start a winning trend.

“They are fast, tall girls who are constantly looking to get better,” he said. “They can be a scary combination to go up against (at the net).”

He also expects other seniors to lead the team with their play.

“Senior outside hitter Malia Quarles has worked hard to get where she is at,” Randolph said. “She has a big personality, going from funny to serious in an instant, and is lightning fast.”

Even senior setter Sydney Perry does not have the typical height for her position. Randolph is impressed with how often she gets swings on the ball.

Though the girls team last made the playoffs in 2017, Randolph’s first season, he believes his players have developed into a stronger unit.

Senior defensive specialist Saipriya Namasivayam sets the standard from her teammates on the court and in the classroom. According to Randolph, “Sy” is the top student in her graduating class, taking six advance placement courses.

Randolph said since taking over the program, it has grown from being a scrappy, largely defensive team with not a lot of size to a hitting team that has been able to handle its emotions.

“They are quality people that come from quality people,” he said. “They are all a pleasure to coach.”

The dual Gateway coach has more than one responsibility throughout the school year. Not only is he a teacher but also Gateway’s boys volleyball coach, a position he has held since last season.

The boys finished 3-9 last season, missing the playoffs by two games.

In the offseason, Randolph, who has been around both programs for over 10 years, trains both of his squads at the same time in blended workouts.

“When both teams started working out together last November, I warmed up to coaching the boys team last season,” Randolph said. “We had around 40 kids show up every night. Both teams practicing together has made everybody better and raised the standard of both programs.”

