Gateway wideout Chamor Price adds 9th FBS offer this month

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 | 2:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Chamor Price catches a touchdown pass next to Peters Twp.’s Donovan McMillon during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School.

Gateway wideout Chamor Price had a breakout season last year and college coaches have taken notice.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior announced nine Division I FBS offers this month including his first Power 5 offer from Syracuse. He added Central Michigan on Wednesday to a list that already had Akron, Ball State, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Kent State and Toledo.

Price scored nine touchdowns last season for the Gators, who won the WPIAL Class 5A title. The big-play receiver averaged 23 yards per catch on his 18 receptions with lengthy touchdowns of 60, 64 and 69 yards among them.

He scored in three of Gateway’s five playoff games including a 35-yard touchdown catch in the WPIAL finals against Peters Township.

Syracuse offered him a scholarship Sunday.

The Orange already have one former Gateway wideout on the roster. Courtney Jackson was a freshman there last fall.