Gateway’s Derrick Davis commits to LSU

By:

Saturday, November 7, 2020 | 4:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Derrick Davis committed to LSU on Saturday.

The WPIAL’s top prospect, Gateway four-star senior running back/safety Derrick Davis, committed to one of the nation’s top college football programs Saturday evening.

Davis made a verbal commitment to play for LSU, choosing the defending national champion Tigers over Penn State and Ohio State, among others.

His Top 7 also included Southern California, Clemson, Georgia and Pitt. He had more than 30 Division I offers.

Davis (6-foot-1, 194 pounds), who visited LSU last weekend, is rated the No. 2 safety in the nation by 247sports and the No. 51 prospect in the senior class.

Davis and No. 2 seeded Gateway were eliminated from the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Friday night after a 20-19 loss to Peters Township.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Gateway