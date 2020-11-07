Gateway’s Derrick Davis commits to LSU
Saturday, November 7, 2020 | 4:59 PM
The WPIAL’s top prospect, Gateway four-star senior running back/safety Derrick Davis, committed to one of the nation’s top college football programs Saturday evening.
Davis made a verbal commitment to play for LSU, choosing the defending national champion Tigers over Penn State and Ohio State, among others.
Gateway’s Derrick Davis is headed to LSU #HSSN #WPIAL pic.twitter.com/1xhaA1Hlao
— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) November 7, 2020
His Top 7 also included Southern California, Clemson, Georgia and Pitt. He had more than 30 Division I offers.
Davis (6-foot-1, 194 pounds), who visited LSU last weekend, is rated the No. 2 safety in the nation by 247sports and the No. 51 prospect in the senior class.
Davis and No. 2 seeded Gateway were eliminated from the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Friday night after a 20-19 loss to Peters Township.
