Gateway’s Derrick Davis commits to LSU

By:
Saturday, November 7, 2020 | 4:59 PM

The WPIAL’s top prospect, Gateway four-star senior running back/safety Derrick Davis, committed to one of the nation’s top college football programs Saturday evening.

Davis made a verbal commitment to play for LSU, choosing the defending national champion Tigers over Penn State and Ohio State, among others.

His Top 7 also included Southern California, Clemson, Georgia and Pitt. He had more than 30 Division I offers.

Davis (6-foot-1, 194 pounds), who visited LSU last weekend, is rated the No. 2 safety in the nation by 247sports and the No. 51 prospect in the senior class.

Davis and No. 2 seeded Gateway were eliminated from the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Friday night after a 20-19 loss to Peters Township.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More Football

Westmoreland football notebook: Jeannette-Clairton meet again for WPIAL Class A title
Franklin Regional football finds positives in challenging season
Hampton football takes huge step forward
Young Penn Hills roster shows competitive fire during rebuilding year
Season of statements for Plum football

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me