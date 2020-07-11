Gateway’s Derrick Davis ready to narrow college football offers to Top 7

Saturday, July 11, 2020 | 6:08 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Gateways’ Derrick Davis stiff-arms Penn-Trafford’s Caleb Lisbon on the way to a first-quarter touchdown Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Penn-Trafford High School.

The WPIAL’s top football recruit is getting closer to a decision.

Gateway’s Derrick Davis, a rising senior and heavily recruited four-star prospect, announced on Twitter that he’ll reveal his Top 7 schools Sunday. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety, linebacker and running back holds offers from nine of the first 10 teams in last year’s final BCS rankings.

He’s announced offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and others, along with Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia.

Davis had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 28 touchdowns last season, leading Gateway to the WPIAL Class 5A title. He was the 2019 TribLive HSSN Football Player of the Year.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused issues for recruits in Davis’ graduating class.

The NCAA imposed a recruiting “dead period” in the spring and extended it multiple times since. It currently runs until the end of August, preventing athletes from taking official visits or having in-person talks with college coaches.

