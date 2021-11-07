Gateway’s Madi Jesih commits to play soccer at Robert Morris

Sunday, November 7, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Submitted by Tammy Ornowski Gateway rising junior Madi Jesih helped the Pittsburgh Hotspurs U16 girls soccer team reach the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships in Florida. Submitted by Lisa Jesih Gateway junior Madi Jesih recently gave a verbal commitment to the women’s soccer team at Division I Robert Morris University. Previous Next

In less than two years, Gateway junior Madi Jesih will trade Gators black and gold for Robert Morris red, white and blue.

The talented center defensive midfielder recently gave a verbal commitment to continue her athletic pursuits at the next level with the Division I Colonials women’s soccer team.

“I went to one of the games earlier this season, and also went around the campus,” Jesih said. “I just fell in love with the campus and also the way the soccer team played. I wanted to reach out to RMU coach Shaw and introduce myself.”

Things took off from there, and after learning more about the program and the school overall, Jesih felt it was time to make her decision.

“Coach (Chris) Shaw already knew me and how I played, so we talked a lot more. One of the biggest things I was looking for was finding a college team that matched the way I play, and that is what attracted me to the team so much.”

With the early verbal commitment, Jesih will have more than a year to wait until she can sign her national letter of intent. Then, it will be another eight or nine months until she can begin preparation for her freshman season with the Colonials.

“I am really looking forward to playing for RMU. That’s really exciting,” Jesih said. “At the same time, I still have the rest of my junior year, my whole senior year and one final season with Hotspurs and Gateway. This is just the start for me. I know I can’t rest just because I have this decision behind me. I know I have to get in better shape and get stronger and faster.

“I have to be prepared to match up and level up with this high level of competition in Division I. I know the steps I have to take to become an even better player. It’s nice to have that motivation. I think it’s really going to be an exciting process.”

Robert Morris finished its 2021 season 6-10-3 overall and 2-6-3 in Horizon League play. The team capped its campaign with a 1-0 victory over Youngstown State on Oct. 27.

The Colonials featured seven players from WPIAL schools, including South Park grad and sophomore forward Haleigh Finale who finished as the team leader in goals scored with six.

“I am thrilled with Madi’s commitment to Robert Morris University,” Gateway coach Kelly Bender said.

“The school and the soccer program are great fits for what she is looking for. She is an extremely skilled, smart and composed player who will contribute to the team both on and off the field. I am both proud and happy that her hard work and commitment are being recognized.”

While Bender knows Jesih will fare well at the next level, she is glad to have her back for one more high school season.

Jesih was one of four Gateway players to earn all-section honors for the 2021 season. She tallied three goals for a Gators team that finished 7-4-1 (third place) in Section 1 and went 10-7-1 overall.

Gateway suffered a 3-0 loss to South Fayette in the first round of the WPIAL Clas 3A playoffs.

Jesih got a jump start to the high school season as part of her Hotspurs U15 (2005) Blue team which made a run this summer to the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships in Florida.

“I am really excited for her,” Hotspurs coach Thomas Ovenden said. “She deserves it. She’s kind of a silent assassin on our team. She doesn’t always get the goals, but she certainly helps us get the goals in other ways. She always works her butt off to be ready to play and be the best player she can be. She’s going to be a great asset to RMU, and I am really happy to see they were able to snag her.”

