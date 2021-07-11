Gateway’s Patrick Body makes verbal commitment to top 10 team

Saturday, July 10, 2021 | 8:50 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Jacques Taylor lifts Patrick Body after Body’s touchdown against Mt. Lebanon in 2019.

Patrick Body continued a run of Gateway defensive backs heading to NCAA Division I colleges Saturday when he made a verbal commitment to Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound safety picked the Bearcats from a long list of suitors that included Pitt, West Virginia, Akron, Army, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Illinois, Kent State, Liberty, Old Dominion, Rutgers, Temple, Toledo, UMass, William & Mary.

Body is a Rivals.com three-star recruit. Adding Body bumped Cincinnati up to No. 28 in the national rankings. The Bearcats went 9-1 last season, winning the American Athletic Conference with a 6-0 record and finishing eighth in the final AP poll.

Recruited as a defensive back, Body has been a dangerous two-way player for Gateway the past two seasons, catching 42 passes for 731 yards and eight touchdowns, including a 61-yard scoring strike in the 2019 WPIAL Class 5A championship.

Recent Gateway safeties to make Division I commitments include Derrick Davis (LSU), Jeremiah Josephs (Duquesne) and Jaquan Brisker (Penn State).

