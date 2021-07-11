Gateway’s Patrick Body makes verbal commitment to top 10 team
By:
Saturday, July 10, 2021 | 8:50 PM
Patrick Body continued a run of Gateway defensive backs heading to NCAA Division I colleges Saturday when he made a verbal commitment to Cincinnati.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound safety picked the Bearcats from a long list of suitors that included Pitt, West Virginia, Akron, Army, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Illinois, Kent State, Liberty, Old Dominion, Rutgers, Temple, Toledo, UMass, William & Mary.
Body is a Rivals.com three-star recruit. Adding Body bumped Cincinnati up to No. 28 in the national rankings. The Bearcats went 9-1 last season, winning the American Athletic Conference with a 6-0 record and finishing eighth in the final AP poll.
Respect my decision… I’m home❤️‼️ #412to513 #committed pic.twitter.com/5vaI0lfKFB
— Patrick Body Jr.???? (@25era_) July 10, 2021
Recruited as a defensive back, Body has been a dangerous two-way player for Gateway the past two seasons, catching 42 passes for 731 yards and eight touchdowns, including a 61-yard scoring strike in the 2019 WPIAL Class 5A championship.
Recent Gateway safeties to make Division I commitments include Derrick Davis (LSU), Jeremiah Josephs (Duquesne) and Jaquan Brisker (Penn State).
Tags: Gateway
More Football• George Guido: Leechburg stadium renovation is good news for soccer players, neighbors
• TribHSSN Preseason WPIAL Football All-Star team: Brandon Lawhorn-Moore, Kiski Area
• TribHSSN Preseason WPIAL Football All-Star team: Lorenzo Jenkins, Blackhawk
• Record-setting quarterback Johnny DiNapoli leaving East Allegheny
• TribHSSN Preseason WPIAL Football All-Star team: Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox