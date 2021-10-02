GCC coach’s memorable day includes shutout victory over Springdale

Friday, October 1, 2021 | 10:02 PM

George Guido | For the Tribune-Review Injured Springdale players Giovanni Galasso, Legend Ausk, John Utiss and Logan Dexter sit on the bench as their teammates take the field for warm-ups before facing Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Friday was a big day for Greensburg Central Catholic coach Marko Thomas.

He became a father to baby boy Devin, and his Centurions later won a key game against an Eastern Conference playoff contender.

Greensburg Central broke open a close game with big plays in the third quarter en route to a 35-0 victory over Springdale at Veterans Memorial Field.

Ahead 13-0 at the half, the Centurions took their first possession of the third quarter 91 yards in two plays. Danny Dlugos gained 33 yards on the first play, then skirted around the left end for a 58-yard scoring run.

Five plays into the next Dynamos possession, Ryan Kimmel scooped up a fumble and raced 45 yards to make it 27-0 and GCC was on its way to a second conference win in three outings and a 4-2 overall record.

Thomas was displeased with 15 penalties for 120 yards last weekend against Bishop Canevin, but the Centurions played a much cleaner game Friday.

“We controlled the things we could control,” Thomas said. “There were no sloppy penalties this week, no jumping offsides or no personal fouls. I think the kids really figured it out and started playing for each other.”

Springdale, meanwhile, played without four key starters. Quarterback Legend Ausk, running back Logan Dexter, receiver John Utiss and lineman Giovanni Glasso all sat out.

“I thought our guys brought a lot of energy tonight,” Dynamos coach Seth Napierkowski said. “I really liked the effort that we gave. Unfortunately, we were a little undermanned, but our guys fought through adversity, and that’s going to make us a better football team down the road.”

Sophomore Chase Weihrauch got the starting nod at quarterback. He directed a 13-play drive that eventually stalled at the Centurions 21.

Said Napierkowski: “I want to give a lot of respect to Chase. He stepped in for us after never playing the position. He was willing to take it on. He ran the ball extremely hard, and he’s going to be a big-time football player for us.”

Weihrauch had 87 yards on 20 carries.

Springdale fell to 0-3 in conference play, 3-3 overall and now faces a must-win situation over the next four weeks.

“We made some adjustments,” Thomas said. “They have some tough kids. They’re going to fire out at you, and they gave us everything we could handle.”

Naperkowski hopes to have all four starters back next week at Jeannette.

Amari Mack scored a pair of touchdowns for Greensburg Central in the first half on a 9-yard pass from Tyree Turner and a 5-yard run on a toss right.

That set the stage for GCC’s second half, including Kimmel’s big return.

Kimmel knows his way to the end zone, with the third fumble return of his career.

“I had one earlier this year against Apollo-Ridge and one last year against Avella,” the junior lineman said. “Aaron Stasko forced it, so shout out for him. I saw the ball on the ground and picked it up.”

Taishaun Jamison’s 13-yard screen pass from Turner concluded the scoring.

Dlugos finished with 110 rushing yards on eight carries, and Turner had 90 passing yards, 50 to Nate Dlugos.

GCC returns home Friday to play Riverview.

