GCC football team routs Frazier in Thursday night throwdown

By:

Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 9:57 PM

Robert Smith | Mon Valley Indepedent Greensburg Central Catholic’s Da’sjon Craggette ran for 98 yards on four carries Thursday. Robert Smith | Mon Valley Indepedent Greensburg Central Catholic’s Tyree Turner runs past Frazier’s Derek Diamond (22) on Thursday. Robert Smith | Mon Valley Indepedent Greensburg Central Catholic’s Da’sjon Craggette runs against Frazier on Thursday. Previous Next

Greensburg Central Catholic scored on all five of its first-half possessions en route to a 47-0 victory over Frazier on Thursday night in Eastern Conference play at Frazier Stadium.

The Centurions (5-2, 3-0) forced the Commodores (0-7, 0-4) to punt on their first possession. Samir Crosby pulled in a 19-yard touchdown reception from Tyree Turner, and Jacob Reitler added the PAT for a 7-0 lead at 8 minutes, 47 seconds of the first quarter.

Frazier fumbled the ensuing kickoff return, and Greensburg CC took advantage with Da’sjon Craggette’s 20-yard touchdown run with 8:06 remaining in the period.

“We wanted to preserve the shutout,” GCC coach Marko Thomas said. “We take pride in that, and I thought we did pretty well all the way around on offense and defense. They came out with a different set, and we had to adjust, but kudos to them. They came at us, but we were able to adjust. Da’sjon had a nice game.”

The Commodores took over eight minutes on their next drive as freshman Derek Diamond did most of the damage running the ball, but the Centurions forced a 39-yard field-goal attempt that was short. Diamond ran for 102 yards on 29 carries.

“We were very shorthanded at the skill positions,” Frazier coach Mike Shannon said. “We had three guys out, and that is not our normal offense. Our top skill guy, Keyshaun Thompson, went down with an injury on the first play. That was not our normal offense. We thought we could bully them a little bit with our size, and to be honest, I thought we moved them. We knew (GCC) could score at any time. I am real proud of our guys and their effort.

“We have a 15-year-old running back and only four guys graduate after this year. I have nothing negative to take away from this game, and I would say I will take this performance anytime. We will just keep working and get ready for Springdale.”

GCC thought it had an 80-yard touchdown after Crosby pulled in a pass from Turner at 11:14 of the second, but the Centurions were called for holding.

Greensburg CC shook off the penalty, and Craggette’s 43-yard run extended the visitor’s advantage to 21-0 after Nate Dlugos caught a 2-point conversion pass from Turner with 10:39 remaining before halftime. Craggette gained 98 yards on four attempts.

Thomas wasn’t pleased with the penalties his team committed as GCC was flagged 14 times for 102 yards.

“We had way too many penalties,” Thomas said. “Some of those penalties led to first downs, and you can’t have that. That is one part of our game that we need to clean up.”

Nick Dlugos’ 2-yard run at 7:22 of the second pushed the Centurions’ lead to 21-0, and Amari Mack closed the first-half scoring on a 72-yard run with 1:42 left in the quarter. Crosby added the 2-point run for a 35-0 advantage.

Crosby had two 15-yard touchdown runs — 10:27 and 5:13 of the third — for a 47-0 lead.

Tags: Frazier, Greensburg C.C.