GCC-Imani Christian Week 4 game moved to GCC

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 3:39 PM

Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ben LaCarte (4) faces off with Clairton’s Wayne Wade III (3) after catching a pass on Sept. 6, 2019, at GCC.

Add another home football game to Greensburg Central Catholic’s schedule.

The Centurions (2-1, 1-1) will now have six games in Carbon after Imani Christian (0-3, 0-2) asked to move next week’s game to GCC.

Wilkinsbrg’s Graham Field, where Imani Christian plays home games, still is undergoing renovations and will not be ready in time for the GCC game, which originally was scheduled for next Saturday.

It will now be played at 7 p.m. Friday (Sept. 20) at Centurion Stadium.

Imani also moved last week’s game against Jeannette from Graham Field to Jeannette’s McKee Stadium. That decision was made well in advance of the WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference game.

“Home or away, it doesn’t really change anything for us,” said GCC coach Bret Colbert, whose team plays this Friday at Leechburg. “I don’t know where most of the away games are anyways; I just hope the bus drivers do.”

