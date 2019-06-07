GCC names former assistant Christian Hyland as boys basketball coach

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Friday, June 7, 2019 | 5:13 PM

Greensburg Central Catholic will have one of the youngest boys head basketball coaches in the state next season.

The Diocese of Greensburg approved 23-year-old Christian Hyland as the Centurions coach after the resignation of Greg Bisignani.

Hyland was an assistant for three years under Bisignani, who coached the team for eight seasons, spent 2017-18 as an assistant, and returned as head coach last year.

Bisignani recommended Hyland be his replacement.

Hyland was a senior point guard at GCC when the team reached the WPIAL Class AA title game and PIAA semifinals in 2014.

Super blessed to take over as the new head coach of GCC men’s basketball! 🏀 Big thanks to all who have and continue to support me and the program. Let’s go to work! #HailCentral https://t.co/8MvqsEsUnF — Christian Hyland (@C_Hyland3) June 7, 2019

Couldn't thank this guy enough for everything he's done for me as a player/coach. Truly one of the best people you'll ever meet pic.twitter.com/h5uU1WmbWw — Christian Hyland (@C_Hyland3) June 22, 2017

