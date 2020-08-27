GCC quarterback finds workout partner in Terrelle Pryor

Thursday, August 27, 2020 | 5:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic quarterback Nate Dlugos throws a pass during practice Aug. 13, 2020, in Carbon.

Offseason training has made Nate Dlugos a better quarterback mechanically and has boosted his confidence.

It also has given the Greensburg Central Catholic sophomore a pretty good practice partner.

Dlugos has been throwing passes to Terrelle Pryor, the former Jeannette star and NFL free agent wide receiver.

Dlugos and Pryor train with FSQ Sports in Trafford. They connected during workouts at Oak Hollow Park and Penn-Trafford High School.

They have been throwing to one another for about a month. Pryor was a gifted quarterback coming out of high school and carried those talents over to Ohio State.

He has been wearing a Cleveland Browns helmet in summer workouts.

“It’s been pretty cool. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to throw with him,” Dlugos said. “Terrelle has been coaching me up at quarterback because he used to play (the position).”

GCC will start either Dlugos or senior David Altimore at quarterback. Both players will have key roles for the Centurions, who play in the WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference with Pryor’s alma mater.

Pryor, 30, who still believes he has plenty to offer a pro team, has been with nine NFL teams in eight years. He has battled injuries and a perfect fit has seemed to elude him.

He has recovered from wounds suffered in a stabbing last November.

“He’s a hard-working guy and pushes me to have that same work ethic as him,” Dlugos said.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

