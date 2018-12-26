GCC soccer player Brenna Springer commits to Akron

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 | 5:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Brenna Springer carries the ball upfield during a game against Riverview on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Carbon.

Greensburg Central Catholic’s girls soccer team has had a number of offensive weapons on the field in recent years, particularly so last season when the Centurions put 95 goals in the net.

Brenna Springer was one of the top threats to make those scores happen, whether she was scoring herself or creating opportunities for teammates.

The junior midfielder is a rising talent in the Class of 2020 — and in the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy — and she proved that by making a verbal commitment this week to play at Akron.

An All-WPIAL selection this past season, Springer scored 10 goals and passed out 20 assists to help lead the Centurions (12-4) to the WPIAL Class A semifinals, a year after the team won the WPIAL title.

She also had an offer from North Carolina. She also visited Villanova.

“When I visited Akron last March with the coaches I got to see the campus and academic side of things rather than just the soccer side,” Springer said. “I have always gone to a smaller school so the size of Akron’s campus was very appealing to me. The soccer facilities are some of the nicest I have ever been to especially their grass game field.

“The coaches there have been so nice and patient considering I have been holding off since May.

“Akron felt like home from the first time I went there.”

Akron has six former WPIAL players on its roster, including freshman midfielder Sydney Ward, another GCC grad. The others are sophomore defender Ryley Watt (Penn-Trafford), freshman midfielder Carly Pcholinsky (South Park), sophomore forward Lexie Kolano (Norwin), junior defender Ashley Amato (Plum), and sophomore defender Annamarie Alfery (Fox Chapel).

