GCC sophomore Amari Mack picks up D-1 football offer after big opener

By:

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 | 5:43 PM

Metro Creative

A bedazzling season opener from Amari Mack suddenly has the Greensburg Central Catholic sophomore on the Division I FCS radar.

Mack is considered a college prospect, but even he could not have imagined a scholarship offer coming this early.

After a highlight-filled game last Friday night, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound slot back and defensive back picked up an offer from Sacred Heart of the Northeast Conference.

Mack returned a pair of kickoffs 88 yards for touchdowns and also caught a 54-yard scoring pass from David Altimore in a 55-37 loss to Leechburg. GCC came into the season ranked No. 3 in WPIAL Class A. Leechburg, another Eastern Conference team, is unranked.

Mack used the words “blessed” and “humbled” to describe how he felt about his first offer.

“It’s crazy but I’ve got to continue to grind and strive to be the best I can,” Mack said.

He finished with 321 all-purpose yards in Week 1. He added four tackles, including one for a loss.

Mack would have preferred to have a big game and register a victory.

“We have to get our head in the game,” he said. “Our mental mistakes hurt us the most but we are practicing harder and more focused to get ready for this week.”

GCC (0-1, 0-1) plays Imani Christian (0-1, 0-1) at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg on Friday night.

I Am Blessed to Recieve My Very First Division I Offer From Sacred Heart University! @sacredheartuniv ❤️ Thanks For All the Support and Hope For Many More! pic.twitter.com/ZbFgsj03iR — Amari Mack (@AtgAmari) September 15, 2020

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg C.C.