GCC’s Brewer ranked No. 1 in steeplechase after weekend performance

Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 9:29 PM

Greensburg Central Catholic’s Corinn Brewer is the runner up ahead of Serra Catholic’s Maya Poziviak in the girls A WPIAL XC Championship Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at White Oak Park.

Greensburg Central Catholic junior Corinn Brewer jumped to No. 1 in the state and No. 6 in the country by winning the 2K steeplechase at the Jack Roddick Invitational on Saturday at Shippensburg.

Her winning time was 7 minutes, 26.20 seconds. State College’s Karsyn Kane and Marlee Kwasnica placed second and third. Steeplechase is not a PIAA event.

Brewer had a busy two days. She competed in the Lady Spartan meet Friday at Latrobe and won the pole vault, placed second in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles.

She also a is distance runner, running the 800 and 1,600. She also ran cross country, where she finished second in the WPIAL.

Record setting

Waynesburg senior Taylor Shriver won the Tri-State Track Coaches Association girls pole vault title, breaking the meet record and tying her personal best with a jump of 12 feet, 9 inches.

Her jump is the third best all-time in the WPIAL. Hempfield’s Larisa Debich has the top jump of 13-0 ¼ (2012). Laurel Highlands’ Cassandra Phelan is second at 12-9 ½ (2017).

The bigger girls pole vault news came in eastern Pennsylvania, where Central Bucks West senior Chloe Timberg broke the state record with a jump of 14-2 ¼. She stands No. 9 all-time in the U.S.

Entertaining 3200 run

The 3,200 boys race at the TSTCA meet at West Mifflin turned out to be very entertaining.

Butler senior Skyler Vavro edged Ringgold freshman Ryan Pajak by a second. Vavro ran a 9:22.35 and Pajak a 9:23.65.

Winchester Thurston’s Patrick Malone was third 9:44.21.

WPIAL Track Championship date changed

The WPIAL announced this week that the WPIAL track and field championship has been moved from May 20 to May 19 at Slippery Rock.

Class AA will begin in the morning and Class AAA in the afternoon.

WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said going to Wednesday could help schools using a hybrid schedule for classes.

“Wednesdays are asynchronous days, so they may miss less school,” Scheuneman said.

The WPIAL is hoping the meet will end around 9 p.m.

The PIAA Track Championship is May 28 and 29 at Shippensburg.

This week

The Butler Invitational will be Friday for the boys and Saturday for the girls. … A Class AA, Section 7 first-place showdown is Tuesday when Burrell girls visit Derry. … The Washington-Greene County Championship will be Friday and Saturday at Canon-McMillan.

