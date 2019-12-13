GCC’s Nate Ward makes most of All-American Game experience

Greensburg Central Catholic’s Nate Ward accepts his gold medal from head coach Tyler Solis after the Centurions defeated Winchester Thurston in the boys WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Highmark Stadium.

Greensburg Central Catholic senior Nate Ward not only was selected to play in the High School All-American Soccer Game last weekend in Winter Park, Fla., he also made the most of the trip by finding the back of the net.

The Indiana recruit scored a goal for the East all-stars with 35:40 to play in the second half, a sliding score off a delayed cross feed from Akeim Clarke, a forward from Loomie Chaffee (Conn.) and a North Carolina recruit.

Ward took the game ball home with him as a nice souvenir after a 4-3 loss to the West.

He added another honor when he was named to the Best XI Team.

Ward played a different position than he’s used to — right back — in the all-star game.

“It was a great experience. Tons of fun,” said Ward, the Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Soccer Player of the Year. “Getting to keep the ball is also pretty cool. It’s always fun playing with high-caliber players.”

Ward is a rare, four-sport athlete who also plays football and basketball, and runs track, for the Centurions.

Madisyn Neundorfer and Nate Ward at the High School All-American Game in Orlando! Madi was in between the pipes and Nate found the back of the net! #RepCentury pic.twitter.com/rp8dq9PxZ9 — Century Soccer (@CenturyV_FC) December 7, 2019

