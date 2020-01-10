GCC’s Patrick Brewer chooses Cornell, plans to compete in decathlon

Friday, January 10, 2020 | 6:13 PM

Submitted Greensburg Central Catholic’s Patrick Brewer signs a letter of intent to run track at Cornell.

Greensburg Central Catholic senior Patrick Brewer will be wearing red on his uniform this fall.

That’s because he signed a letter of intent to run track at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y..

Brewer, who wrestles for Mt. Pleasant, plans to be a decathlete for the Big Red.

He chose track at Cornell over wrestling at Columbia.

His brother Aiden is a decathlete at Bucknell, and his sister Corinn is a sophomore track and cross country standout at Greensburg Central Catholic.

Brewer began wrestling in the Belle Vernon youth program and wrestled for Hempfield before Greensburg Central Catholic changed its co-op to Mt. Pleasant. He is ranked No. 4 at 160 pounds in the Trib Total Media wrestling rankings.

Brewer also was a goalkeeper and defender for GCC’s WPIAL champion soccer team throughout high school. He’s also a pole vaulter, like his sister, on the track team.

He is planning to double major in biology and psychology with sights set on cancer research.

