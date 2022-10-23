George Guido: Breaking down Apollo-Ridge’s playoff hopes

Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 6:03 PM

Apollo-Ridge pulled off the biggest upset in Alle-Kiski Valley football this season with Friday’s thrilling 43-36 overtime victory over Serra Catholic.

But the Vikings still need a victory at Burrell to secure a WPIAL playoff berth.

The WPIAL will take the top five teams from the Allegheny Conference. Serra, Steel Valley and Ligonier Valley are already in. Apollo-Ridge, Burrell and Imani Christian are fighting for the fourth and fifth spots.

The Vikings and the Bucs are 3-3, Imani is 2-4.

If Apollo-Ridge defeats Burrell, the Vikings are 4-3 and would get the fourth spot while the Bucs would be 3-4. Even if Imani defeats Yough, the Saints and Burrell would be 3-4. With Burrell beating Imani earlier, the Bucs would win in head-to-head competition, the WPIAL’s first tiebreaker.

However, if Burrell wins, Apollo-Ridge slips to 3-4 and Imani is also 3-4 with a win at Yough. The tiebreaker would go to Imani in head-to-head.

But if Apollo-Ridge loses and Yough knocks off Imani, then Apollo-Ridge still would get in.

Kiski Area track memorialized

The Kiski Area School Board voted Monday to rename the school’s track after the late coach Bill Halli.

Halli inaugurated the boys track program in 1963 and was the coach through 1977. His teams went 94-25.

The team was Westmoreland County champion in 1968. The WPIAL didn’t place track teams in sections in that era and would have one mass meet to top off each season.

Halli started the girls program in 1986 and coached it for 12 seasons. The girls teams were a cumulative 70-16 with eight section titles and a 1992 WPIAL Class 3A team title.

The female Cavaliers were undefeated eight of the 12 seasons, WPIAL runners-up once, Westmoreland County champions twice and went 3 for 3 in Allegheny Interscholastic Conference meets.

Halli was also assistant athletic director at Kiski Area from 1985-93 and was athletic director from 1994-97.

Halli died Oct. 28, 2017, at age 80. Tony Despotakis, Anthony Nicholas and George Argyros approached the school board with the naming idea.

The William G. Halli Memorial Track is set to be dedicated next spring. Donations are being accepted for signage and other related expenses for the naming ceremony.

Donations can be sent to: Kiski Area Sports Hall of Fame, 64 Moreland Circle Drive, Leechburg, PA 15656.

Busy time

Freeport athletic director Shawn Stivenson looks to be quite busy over the next couple of weeks.

The Yellowjackets are due to host playoff games in three sports.

Freeport will play Southmoreland in girls soccer Tuesday night. The No. 1-seeded volleyball team will host either Waynesburg or Trinity on Wednesday.

The football team is on track to host a WPIAL playoff game Nov. 4.