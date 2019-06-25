George Guido: Class of ’14 was special group of WPIAL athletes

By: George Guido

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 | 5:12 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH's Cameron Johnson brings the ball upcourt against South Side Beaver Wednesday Jan. 2, 2012 in Coraopolis.

Let’s give a big shout out to the WPIAL Class of 2014.

Why would we want to salute a graduating class that’s been gone for five years?

That’s because, for the first time history, an athlete from a WPIAL school has been selected in the first round of the NFL, MLB and NBA drafts.

The trifecta was completed Thursday night when Cam Johnson of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart was chosen by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA draft.

Last year, New Castle’s Malik Hooker was picked by the Indianapolis Colts after a superb run at Ohio State. Another 2014 standout, Blackhawk’s Brendan McKay, was selected by Tampa Bay after starring for Louisville.

McKay is with the Durham Bulls, the Rays’ Class AAA affiliate, and might be in the majors by the time you read this. He could be utilized by Tampa Bay as both a starting pitcher and designated hitter.

Several seasons saw two players go in the first round in two sports.

The WPIAL Class of 1976 had two players go pro in the first round. New Brighton’s Terry Francona was a first-round pick by the Montreal Expos in 1980, along with New Castle’s Bruce Clark, chosen by Green Bay as the fourth player overall. Clark, however, headed north and played two seasons with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.

The WPIAL Class of 1972 had Monaca’s Brad Davis going to the Lakers in the opening round of the 1977 NBA draft. Jeannette’s Steve August was picked by the Seahawks that year.

The WPIAL’s Class of 1948 had two players go in the first round of the 1952 NFL draft. Har-Brack’s Ed Modzelewski, who will be mentioned later in this column, went to the Steelers, and Rochester’s Vito “Babe” Parilli was picked by the Packers.

Swissvale’s Dick Groat was picked in the NBA’s 1952 first round by the Fort Wayne Pistons.

There was no MLB draft in 1952.

USS Missouri sails on

While standing in line at the post office last week, I noticed a commemorative stamp is being unveiled honoring the USS Missouri.

The great battleship performed heroically in World War II, the Korean War and Operation Desert Storm before “Big Mo” was retired in 1995.

The new stamp also brought back an endearing story involving Har-Brack High School star and future NFL player Ed “Big Mo” Modzelewski.

Shortly after World War II ended, an 11-year-old girl from Harrison Township was part of an academic quiz show. The question was: “What is Big Mo best known for?”

The answer the judges were looking for was the battleship where the Japanese officially signed the surrender papers ending WWII.

But the confused schoolgirl said “That’s Ed Modzelewski, he plays football for Har-Brack.”

The results were published in a newspaper, and a nickname was officially born.

Fox Chapel wrestlers honored

Two Fox Chapel wrestlers have received the High School Scholar All-American Award.

The students are 2019 graduate Avery Bursick and junior Alexander Wecht. The award is given by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the U. S. Marine Corps.

The certificate states, “Marines and wrestlers are warriors who share the same principles. Your academic excellence, fighting spirit, mental toughness and work ethic are unmatched and are an example to your teammates and student body.”

The candidates for this award must have at least a 3.5 GPA and be a varsity letter winner.

“These two young men are both multi-sport athletes who are very successful,” Foxes wrestling coach Ron Frank said. “But, even more importantly, they also have high expectations for themselves in the classroom, as well.”

Bursick and Wecht are two of only 15 wrestlers from Pennsylvania to receive this award, and the only two from Western Pennsylvania.

Bursick wrestled at 145 and 152 pounds while Wecht competed at 160.

