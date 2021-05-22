George Guido: Fox Chapel hall welcomes new class



Saturday, May 22, 2021

Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Jenny Papich scores on a layup during the Foxes’ 64-52 win over the Schenley Spartans in the PIAA playoffs Friday March 6, 2009, at Allderdice High School. Also pictured for Schenley is Cary Meyers (5) and Janal Young (11).

A person who showed leadership skills during his high school years and parlayed that into a 6-1/2 year tenure as an Army Ranger will be among six inductees at this year’s Fox Chapel Area School Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet.

The 24th event will take place June 5 at the Harmar House.

Steve McKenna, a 1998 Fox Chapel graduate, was a three-year starter in basketball, football and baseball, captaining the basketball and baseball squads. As a defensive back in football, he had seven pass interceptions, with two going for touchdowns.

After graduating from Point Park, McKenna went on to serve in the U.S. Army for eight years, most of that time as a Ranger.

Here are the other inductees with their graduation year in parentheses:

Becky (Fortune) Long (2003)

A track and cross country standout during her high school days, she set school records in the 400 meters, 200 meters, 400-meter relay and 800-meter relay. Long earned four varsity letters in track and two in cross country.

Stan Malyszka (2003)

Despite missing his junior football season with an ACL tear, he more than made up for it in his senior year, scoring 11 touchdowns four ways (seven receiving, two rushing, one interception and one punt return) as the Foxes qualified for the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. He continued his football career at Yale, earning three letters.

E.J. McCormick (2005)

Named Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year during his time as a four-year soccer letterman, McCormick received all-section and all-WPIAL honors twice. He scored 67 career goals for the Foxes.

Jennifer Papich (2010)

As a four-year starter for the Foxes basketball team, Papich reached the 1,000-point scoring mark as a senior and led the Foxes to the 2009 WPIAL title game at Duquesne’s A.J. Palumbo Center. She later played for Gannon and helped lead the Knights to a No. 6 national ranking.

Reed Smith (1992)

A soccer and lacrosse standout, Smith was named all-WPIAL, all-state and earned regional All-American honors as a junior when Fox Chapel won the PIAA Class 3A title. In lacrosse, he scored 40 goals as a senior.

The hall of fame will also honor the 1964 WPIAL boys soccer championship, the first of five Fox Chapel championship teams.

Those interested in attending the banquet should contact Jim Perry at gymback63@aol.com or by calling 724-681-4642. The Harmar House is near Pennsylvania Turnpike Exit 47, better known as the Allegheny Valley interchange.

Collodi on Big 33 staff

Burrell graduate and Elizabeth-Forward coach Mike Collodi will be on the Pennsylvania coaching staff at the upcoming Big 33 Football Classic May 31 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field.

The 64th event will feature the Pennsylvania team against a team of Maryland all-stars in a Memorial Day 1 p.m. kickoff.

Collodi will assist head coach Jack Young of Athens Area High School.

In his six years as Warriors coach, Collodi has a 39-19 record and has conference titles over the last three seasons. Last season, the 2000 Burrell graduate guided Elizabeth-Forward to the school’s first title game appearance in its 107-year football history, losing to Central Valley.

After starting three seasons at Burrell, Collodi started four seasons at Muskingum in Ohio.

The stadium is located outside of Harrisburg in Lower Paxton Township at 4600 Locust Lane, Harrisburg, 17109.

If you go to the game, save your program. All 55 Super Bowls have had at least one player who has participated in a Big 33 game.