George Guido: Fox Chapel’s soccer rout ties national record

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 7:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Beaux Lizewski pressures Fox Chapel’s Colin Westerberg during their game on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Fox Chapel.

Turns out Fox Chapel tied a national boys soccer record with its 30-0 rout over Southmoreland to open the season.

After checking with the National Federation of State High Schools Associations (NSFN), the Foxes equalled the mark set by Eisenhower High School of Blue Island, Ill., on Aug. 29, 1990 and by Alberquerque Manzano on Oct. 2, 1987.

The match (or in this case, mismatch) occurred at the Canon-McMillan Invitational. Foxes coach Erik Ingram played his junior varsity the entire second half to try and stem the tide and later said he thought Fox Chapel was going to have another opponent that day.

Doing the math, Fox Chapel scored a goal an average of every 2 minutes, 40 seconds.

The 30 goals obviously broke a state record, also, according to the NFHS book.

Philadelphia Washington scored 22 in a win over Philadelphia Kensington on Oct. 27, 1982.

Streaks ending

Knoch and Riverview ended long losing streaks Friday night.

The Knights surprised Indiana, 27-26, to end a 13-game streak that started on Week 9 of the 2019 season. It was the longest losing streak for the Knights since dropping 13 in a row from Week 7 of the 1994 season to Week 9 of 1995. Knoch also had 13 straight losses from the entire 1966 season through Week 4 of 1968.

And how about Riverview?

The Raiders ended a school-record, 15-game losing streak Friday with a 42-14 victory over Imani Christian. Riverview hadn’t tasted victory since defeating Jefferson-Morgan, 34-14, on Week 6 of 2019.

The WPIAL’s longest losing streak also ended Friday with Ambridge’s 35-9 victory over Hopewell.

Clairton streak lives on

Up to now, Wyomissing High School, outside of Reading, is best known for producing musical superstar Taylor Swift.

But Friday night, Wyomissing ended Southern Columbia’s winning streak of 65 straight, one short of the state record of 66 in a row set by Clairton.

Playoff streak sustained

Congratulations to Quaker Valley boys soccer.

The Quakers clinched their 40th consecutive WPIAL playoff berth Thursday with a 15-0 hammering of Mohawk.

Fox Chapel, despite a rare, two-game losing streak over the past several days, is on track for its 22nd straight trip to the playoffs.

As of Saturday morning, the Foxes’ magic number to clinch a playoff spot is 3. Any combination of Fox Chapel wins and Pine-Richland losses totaling 3 puts the Foxes into the postseason.

Sean Ahia leads the Foxes in goals with 14.

Time change

Don’t forget Friday’s Burrell game at Deer Lakes will kick off at 7:30.

The game was moved back so Deer Lakes can have its annual homecoming parade along East Union Road to the high school.

The Lancers will be seeking their fourth consecutive victory after an 0-3 start. Deer Lakes hasn’t won four in a row since 2015.

Burrell will seek its first victory of the season.

On Thursday afternoon, Mason Metzler had just joined the team and was getting fitted for a helmet and uniform in the Deer Lakes locker room. Friday, he kicked a 30-yard field goal against East Allegheny that proved to be the winner, 9-7.