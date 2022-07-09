George Guido: Josh Vick highlights Kiski Area’s Hall of Fame class

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Josh Vick competes in the javelin at the PIAA championships May 24, 2008, at Shippensburg.

After a two-year hiatus, the Kiski Area High School’s Sports Hall of Fame is set to resume inductions Sept. 3.

The Hall will induct nine Cavaliers greats at the Greek Social Club in Oakmont.

One of the inductees will be Josh Vick, who wrapped up his record-setting “throwing” career in 2008.

As a senior, Vick led the WPIAL in passing with 2,110 yards. Besides that, he set the state Class 3A record in the javelin with a throw of 208 feet. He later played football at New Hampshire and Cornell.

Here are the other Class of 2022 inductees, listed alphabetically with their graduation year in parentheses:

Kenneth Fassio (1968)

Fassio earned four letters in football and basketball and was part of the 1967 Foothills Conference championship team. He also was the 1968 basketball team captain. Fassio went on to Westminister for football and was part of the 1970 NAIA national championship team.

Dianne Haney (1972)

Also an Alle-Kiski Valley Sports hall inductee from earlier this season, Haney coached the school’s softball team for 22 seasons, winning 248 games, 12 section titles and 15 WPIAL playoff berths. She also served as a volunteer girls golf coach and was a member of the Kiski Area Education Foundation.

Justin Harold (2010)

Harold earned nine varsity letters in four sports: football, wrestling, cross country and track. He was team MVP in wrestling in 2009 and ’10, accumulating 154 career wins. Later at Pitt-Johnstown, Harold was on the wrestling and track teams.

Jeff Jackson (1998)

Jackson earned eight varsity letters in baseball, football and basketball. An excellent catcher, he was all-section in baseball for three seasons and earned a scholarship to Clemson. Later, he transferred to IUP, switched sports, and became a letter-winning linebacker.

Scott Kuhn (1986)

Kuhn totaled six varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball with the Cavaliers. He was an all-conference selection at linebacker for two years and was a member of the basketball team that was the WPIAL and PIAA runner-up in 1986. He was also the 1986 baseball MVP.

Kayla Weiser Roby (2009)

A four-year starter in softball, Weiser Roby also lettered in basketball and volleyball. She was also the Kiski Area Female Athlete of the Year for the 2008-09 season, wrapping up a career that sported nine overall varsity letters before playing softball at Monmouth (N.J.).

Brian Swartzlander (1999)

Swartzlander was a rare Quad East all-conference selection at quarterback and defensive back. As a senior, he captained the baseball team before going on to Washington & Jefferson, where he again excelled in football and baseball with all-conference selections.

Justin Wray (2004)

Wray earned five letters in football and track. As a senior, he led the team in rushing yards and touchdowns. In 2004, he was part of the school’s 400 relay team at the PIAA meet. After that, he played on two of Mount Union’s national championship football teams.

Also, Sue Hartford will receive the Bill Miller Community Service Award posthumously.

For banquet tickets, contact Tony Nicholas at 724-727-2527.

