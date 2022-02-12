George Guido: Knights could be road warriors next season

Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Knoch (right) players wait for the coin toss before their game against Freeport on Sept. 3, 2021, at Knoch. The Knights could play without any home games this fall if their field gets turf installed. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Knoch offensive linemen practice last August. The Knights could play without any home games this fall if their field gets turf installed. Previous Next

Knoch could be the next Alle-Kiski Valley school to get artificial turf for its athletic stadium.

It could come with a certain price, however.

Installation could force the Knights to play all of their football games on the road this year.

Cassandra Renninger, a chief architect at DRAW Collective, made a presentation to the South Butler County School Board recently. It’s part of an overall renovation project at the high school building, first constructed in 1958.

According to the timeline discussed, replacing the grass field at Knoch Knights Stadium would take place in the fall.

No final decision has been made to the proposal that also includes coating the track around the football grid.

It wouldn’t be the first time Knoch would have to play its football games on the road.

The first two years of the school — 1956 and ’57 — Knoch, then known as South Butler High School — played exclusively on the road.

Several “home” games were held at Pullman Park in Butler. Finally, in 1958 to coincide with the high school opening, Knoch hosted its first real home game.

In 2020, Burrell played all but one football game on the road while Buccaneer Stadium was being renovated with artificial turf and a new track.

The only Bucs home game that year was against Deer Lakes. Oddly enough, Burrell was 2-0 at Valley High Memorial Stadium, beating the Vikings to start the season and Ringgold to end the campaign.

In 1964, Hampton’s Fridley Field was being renovated, and the Talbots were strictly road warriors then.

Here come the playoffs

The 110th WPIAL basketball tournament is set to go.

Pairings will be announced Monday a little after 5 p.m. online at tribhssn.triblive.com.

There will be eight boys and eight girls teams representing the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Burrell, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Highlands, Kiski Area, Leechburg and Springdale will be in the boys field.

There are no local Class 6A or 5A girls teams in the playoffs, but Apollo-Ridge, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Highlands, Knoch, Riverview, Springdale and St. Joseph will be bracketed.

The WPIAL announced last week plans for teams to host games through the quarterfinal round if gyms meet certain criteria.

Local signings

A pair of Valley News Dispatch first-team all-stars have announced their college plans.

Lineman Gage Howard of Springdale is headed to Saint Vincent.

“It’s the best fit financially and educationally,” Howard said. “I hope to study criminology.”

The impact Howard had on offenses was just short of criminal. The Dynamos senior had 98 tackles, 18 tackles for losses, 10 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

The Bearcats plan to use him as a linebacker.

Valley’s Ben Aftanas also will stay close to home, announcing for Pitt-Greensburg baseball on social media. As a third baseman-pitcher last season for the Vikings, Aftanas hit .444 and had 18 RBIs, 23 runs scored and 17 steals.