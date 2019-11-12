George Guido: ‘Miracle at the Park’ turns 25

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Jake Cappa coaches his team in 1997.

Happy 25th anniversary to the “Miracle at the Park” game.

Chosen in a Valley News Dispatch readers’ poll as the most memorable moment in local sports history, the game has become nothing less than local folklore a quarter-century later.

Riverview defeated Jefferson-Morgan, 34-28 in overtime, to cap an incredible comeback. The only time the Raiders had the lead was the final play of the game.

On Nov. 12, 1994, top-seeded Riverview hosted Jefferson-Morgan at Oakmont’s Riverside Park before one of the largest crowds in the facility’s history.

Riverview had completed just the first undefeated, untied regular season in school history and had high expectations, even though the school had lost its last three WPIAL playoff games.

But the Rockets had other ideas, taking a 14-0 lead into halftime.

Every time Riverview would score and get back into the game, Jefferson-Morgan would answer.

The Rockets took a 28-15 lead with 4 minutes, 2 seconds left in the fourth period on the second touchdown of the game by Mike McCort.

Riverview stormed downfield and scored on a pass from Jeff Cappa to Ben Erdeljac with 1:49 to go to trail, 28-22.

The Rockets looked ready to put the game away after McCort’s 46-yard run to the Raiders 5 with Riverview out of timeouts.

Many in the overflow crowd left, figuring quarterback Scott Whetsell would just take a knee and run out the clock.

Instead, Whetsell tried a quick hand off to McCort and put the ball on his running back’s right hip. A loose ball ensued and Riverview Justin Pappa recovered and held the ball aloft.

Riverview took over at its 6, celebrating the unlikely turn of events.

There was one problem though: the Raiders needed to run a play. Center Andy Flaherty rushed over to head coach Jake Cappa and said, “Coach, we need a play.”

Coach Cappa said to run a “one-man fly,” designed to get speedy wide receiver Erdeljac open.

Erdeljac did exactly that. Jeff Cappa caught Erdeljac in stride at midfield, and he raced to the end zone as the crowd went into a frenzy.

Those who left early tried to come back into the stadium, meeting those trying to leave, creating a glob of humanity at the gate. Watching from the press box, a couple motorists jumped out of their cars on Third Avenue and ran into the park, wanting to see what all the commotion was about.

Riverview was called for a 15-yard excessive celebration penalty, then a first-year rule. Orlando Bellisario missed the extra point from the 25 and it was on to overtime.

Jefferson-Morgan had the ball first and, on fourth down, Jeremy Dudczak caught Whetsell rolling out to his right and pulled down the Rockets quarterback.

Coming up empty on three downs, Riverview then finished it out on a pass from Jeff Cappa to twin brother Jason, who made a fingertip catch in end zone for a 34-28 victory.

The game was also part of a 2010 Tribune-Review list of the top 10 WPIAL playoff games.

Riverview defeated Rochester the following week to earn its first finals berth, where the Raiders lost to Western Beaver at Three Rivers Stadium.

A nearly 3-minute highlight package of the game can be found on YouTube under: Jefferson-Morgan vs. Riverview 1994 A KDKA TV broadcast.

A compilation of Comcast’s coverage of the game is also on YouTube.