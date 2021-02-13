George Guido: Putting Burrell’s championship streak into perspective

Saturday, February 13, 2021 | 2:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Damien Barr pins Burgettstown’s DJ Slovick at 152 pounds during the WPIAL Class AA team championship match on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Canon-McMillan High School.

Another season, another WPIAL wrestling title for Burrell.

The Bucs brought home their 15th consecutive WPIAL Class AA title Saturday at Canon-McMillan High School.

The title streak is now the second in WPIAL team sports history, behind Bethel Park’s 20-year girls swimming run. Burrell is now the record-holder for consecutive boys WPIAL titles.

To put the incredible streak in perspective:

• Four different U.S. Presidents have been in office during Burrell’s streak — George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and now, Joe Biden.

• Burrell has won 45 straight WPIAL playoff matches, last losing the 2006 final to Mt. Pleasant, 32-27. The Bucs have been in the title match 19 straight seasons. The last Burrell time didn’t make the finals was a 2002 semifinal loss to Fort Cherry, 33-32.

• Burrell’s streak is longer than the man for whom the school is named — Judge Jeremiah Murry Burrell — was on the Westmoreland County bench (nine years 1847-55).

• Burrell’s streak has come under the direction of four head coaches — Chris Como (2007-09), Ryan Yates (2010-11), Bud Sines (2012-13) and Josh Shields (2014-present).

• Burrell freshman standout Cooper Hornack, born in 2005, was a toddler when the streak started.

The Bucs will now turn their attention toward the reduced PIAA team playoff field, where only the district champions will compete this year.

Foxes rolling

After two early setbacks to quality teams, Fox Chapel’s boys are on a roll, winning their 10th straight game Friday against Central Catholic, 64-52.

The Foxes are rated No. 3 in this week’s TribHSSN rankings.

While Eli Yofan, one of the WPIAL’s leading scorers this season is still there, his support cast has changed. Missing from last year’s 21-2 team are Arnold Vento, Sam Brown, Will Livingston and Shane Susnak, while Lorenzo Jenkins transferred out of the school district.

Now, J.P. Dockey, Kent Baldauf, Jacob DeMotte, Russell Fenton and Alex Blaylock are playing more prominent roles.

“Our defense has improved,” Fox Chapel coach Zack Skrinjar said. “These guys did play last year, but now they’re in different roles. I think it took them some time to understand their actual roles as starters and embracing that role. It took us a couple of games to get there. Having Eli there is also a great confidence-builder.”

The Foxes will try to keep it going Monday in a tough, nonsection encounter at Penn Hills. Fox Chapel is coming off a rare, six-game homestand with all the postponements and scheduling difficulties.

Highlands-Mars

It’s tough sometimes to keep up with all the schedule changes — even though I’m paid to do so.

But a big Section 4-5A make-up game is scheduled for next Saturday between Highlands and Mars on the Golden Rams floor.

Varsity tip-off is slated for 3:30 p.m.

Highlands ended a 15-game losing streak against the Planets last month on a 3-pointer by Jimmy Kunst as time was running out.

W&J track captains

Washington & Jefferson College’s women’s track team will have a distinct Burrell feel to it this season.

Three ex-Bucs have been elected team captains.

Faith Remich will captain the middle distance runners, Naomi Hanna the field/shot put group and Taylor Johnson with the sprinters.

All three Burrell grads are juniors.

W&J opens its female track season March 27 at the Bethany (W. VA.) Invitational.

Streak continues

Burrell’s 15th consecutive WPIAL wrestling championship Saturday places the school in the No. 2 spot for the longest title streak in league history. Here is the current top five:

Titles streak, School, Sport, Years won

20, Bethel Park, girls swimming, 1981-2000

15, Burrell, wrestling, 2007-21*

14, Sewickley Academy, girls tennis, 2004-17

13, Norwin, girls volleyball, 1973-85

12, North Allegheny, girls swimming, 2009-20*

12, Clairton, boys swimming, 1946-57

12, Upper St. Clair, girls golf, 1994-2005