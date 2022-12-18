George Guido: Riverview builds momentum after early upset over Greensburg C.C.

By:

Saturday, December 17, 2022 | 8:25 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Riverview forward Jack Harden (15) celebrates a 61-38 victory over Valley with teammates on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Freeport Middle School.

The biggest upset of the young basketball season thus far was Riverview’s 58-54 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic to open the boys Section 3-2A season Friday in Oakmont.

The Raiders fell behind 8-0 and 17-8 to end the first quarter.

But Riverview got up off the deck and held a 24-23 lead at the half.

But the Centurions wouldn’t go away quietly.

“We were up 12 at one point, but Greensburg Central came back to tie the score,” Raiders coach Phil McGivney said. “But it was telling that the guys didn’t flinch and made their free throws down the stretch. This was a very good win for us.”

McGivney told the Tribune-Review before the season that he has a “players-led team. We have good leadership and a lot of depth.”

Nate Sprajcar led the way with 26 points, nearly half the Raiders’ total. Ben Hower contributed 14 points and Jack Betler nine.

Riverview is 4-1 overall and has been the beneficiary of great fan support.

“The gym’s been packed for our three home games,” McGivney said. “The student section has been wild and the community has showed up. “Everyone came on the floor after the game and sang the alma mater. I’m so happy for these guys.”

The fans are starving for a winner. The Raiders have been to the playoffs just once in the past nine seasons and haven’t won a playoff game since defeating Chartiers-Houston, 53-47, on Feb. 22, 1999.

The road won’t be easy, however. The Raiders are at Clairton Tuesday and will resume section action Jan. 3 against rival Springdale.

Deer Lakes makes huge splash

Deer Lakes hockey is making a triumphant return to the varsity level after a hiatus of several seasons.

The Lancers have compiled an 8-1 record, losing only to first place Bishop Canevin in the Division II Gold Division.

Goalie Ben Korol has given up just 15 goals in nine games, and A.J. Schaaf has scored 24 points on 14 goals and 10 assists.

Coaching Deer Lakes is Johnathan Merlo, a member of the successful 2015 Lancers team that made it to the Class A semifinals before losing to eventual champion Mars.

Deer Lakes will play Burrell at 9 p.m. Thursday at Harmar’s Alpha Ice Complex

Signing day coming

Wednesday is the first NCAA football Letter of Intent Day of the cycle.

Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace will officially sign with Pitt.

While the 6-foot-2, 198-pound senior is projected as a linebacker at Pitt, he was a key on offense as Leechburg broke its own Alle-Kiski Valley record for points in a season with 501, an average of 45.5 points per game.

It bettered by one the old local record of 500 set by Leechburg in 2021.

Several other area signings are expected.

Championship refs

Several local officials worked recent football championship games.

Lower Burrell’s Brian Ferra was part of the crew at the PIAA Class 6A title game at Cumberland Valley where St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg, 42-7.

In the WPIAL Class A final recently at Acrisure Stadium, Vandergrift’s Dave Truffa, Lower Burrell Mark Nitowski and Arnold businessman Mike Miller worked the big Union upset over Bishop Canevin.

