George Guido: Springdale grad Pfeifer reaches statewide milestone

Congratulations go out to Springdale graduate Bill Pfeifer, the Hopewell girls soccer coach who last week became the winningest coach in Pennsylvania girls soccer history.

Pfeifer, who graduated from Springdale in 1983, took over the top spot with the Vikings’ 3-0 victory over Keystone Oaks.

He passed longtime former Hampton coach Frank Christy, who had a 435-123-38 mark.

With two more victories last week and a 1-0 win over Quaker Valley Monday, Pfeifer is now 439-71-20.

Owen J. Roberts coach Joe Margusity is nipping at Pfeifer’s heels with a 434-120-52 career mark going into last week’s action.

“It’s nice,” Pfeifer told the Trib’s Joe Sager. “I’ve been around a lot of good people and kids who have been willing to work. Some of the administrators I have been with have been very supportive and the parents have been supportive. The honor is nice, but it’s not just me. It just means I am getting old. It’s been a long time.”

Hopewell is 10-3 on the season and has clinched a WPIAL playoff spot. The Vikings made the WPIAL finals last year, losing to South Park.

Pfeifer was a highly-successful coach at Moon High School for many years before coming to Hopewell.

Preserving the win

Jason Jackson’s late-game interception preserved Plum’s win Friday against Weir High of Weirton, W.Va.

The Mustangs defeated Weir, 30-27.

Just getting on the football field is a major accomplishment for Jackson — he doesn’t have a right hand.

During his mother, Charmelle’s pregnancy, Jason was affected by a condition known as amniotic band syndrome where his right hand couldn’t develop properly. His hand was eventually amputated at age 4.

But that hasn’t stopped him from playing football — particularly after he saw the success of Shaquem Griffin at Central Florida University and with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jason was the Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame’s Courage Award winner last year and earned a similar honor earlier at Ben Roethlisberger’s youth camps.

Chapla nabs top spot

Speaking of Plum football, Jason Chapla became Slippery Rock’s all-time leading scorer last Saturday during The Rock’s 45-14 victory over Mercyhurst.

The Plum graduate’s field goal in the first quarter surpassed Stan Kennedy’s career mark of 318 points set in 2000. Kennedy is a Farrell graduate.

Chapla finished the game with 323 career points.

Slippery Rock, No. 10 in the nation, is getting set to face No. 19 IUP Saturday.

Home sweet home

Apollo-Ridge became the first A-K Valley team to clinch a WPIAL football playoff berth with last Friday’s win at Valley.

Now, the Vikings can clinch home field for the first round of the playoffs with a win at Steel Valley Friday.

That significant because Apollo-Ridge lost a home game two weeks ago when Shady Side Academy had to forfeit because of a lack of players. Also, the revenue the school generates with concession stand proceeds and a 50/50 drawing went out the door.

It also will be Apollo-Ridge’s last Allegheny Conference game. The Vikings will be at home the following two weeks against nonconference foes Freedom and Charleroi.

Steel Valley, the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion, is on the brink of elimination. One more Ironmen loss or an East Allegheny victory in any of its final three games will eliminate Steel Valley.

