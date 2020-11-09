Girls soccer standouts named finalists for Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award

Monday, November 9, 2020 | 2:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Erin Rodgers celebrates her goal with Ellie Coffield during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against Plum on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at North Allegheny.

Three finalists have been selected by a panel of media members and coaches for the second Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award, given to the top girls soccer player in Western Pennsylvania.

The finalists are last year’s recipient, Mars senior midfielder Ellie Coffield, North Allegheny senior forward Sarah Schupansky and Tessa Dellarose, a junior forward at Brownsville.

The winner will be revealed Nov. 19, after the PIAA championships.

The Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation recognizes the finalists not only for their on-field performance, but also for their “leadership, passion and love for the game,” characteristics displayed by Rosensteel, a former Ringgold soccer standout who died in 2019.

The foundation also is working on a separate scholarship for a different player than the award winner, perhaps someone who does not get the limelight of high-level recruits but exemplifies commitment to the game and academics.

Coffield, a Pitt commit, has led Mars (16-0) to back-to-back WPIAL Class 3A titles. The Fightin’ Planets will open the PIAA playoffs Saturday at home against Warren, the District 10 champion.

Coffield has more than 90 career goals and 100 assists.

Schupansky, a 20-plus-goal scorer this season, helped guide North Allegheny (11-2) to a WPIAL Class 4A title. She also is headed to Pitt.

The Tigers will play District 10 champion McDowell Saturday in the state tournament opener.

And Dellarose, a North Carolina recruit, had more than 30 goals this year for Brownsville, which reached the WPIAL quarterfinals.

