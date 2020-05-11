Glengarry Golf Course holds Hurricane Junior Golf tournament
Monday, May 11, 2020 | 5:59 PM
No PGA. No LPGA.
But the coronavirus isn’t stopping the Florida-based Hurricane Junior Golf Tour from opening the season.
There were three tournaments conducted Saturday and Sunday, including one at Glengarry Golf Course in Unity. The others were in Georgia and Florida.
More than 75 boys and girls, ages 10 to 18, competed Saturday under not-so-ideal conditions: snowy, windy and cold. The second round Sunday was more pleasant.
Ryan Bilby of Follansbee, W.Va., won the Boys 16-18 division by shooting an even-par 140. J.F. Aber of Sewickley was second with a 5-over 145 and Adam Lauer of Pittsburgh was third with a 6-over 146.
“It was really exciting to get out of the house and play,” Aber said. “We saw on the website that they were planning to hold a tournament, so we signed up. We never thought it would be held, but we kept getting emails saying it was on.”
The girls winners were Nina Busch of Pittsburgh in the 14-18 division and Mya Morgan of Elizabeth in the 13-and-younger division.
The Tri-State PGA is meeting this week and will decide the future of their regular and junior tournament schedules.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
