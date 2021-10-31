Goals still within reach for improving Penn Hills football team

Sunday, October 31, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Jaden Dugger intercepts a pass intended for Upper St. Clair’s Aidan Besselman on Sept. 24.

Strong play and good fortune have kept the Penn Hills football program in line to reach all of its goals.

Despite losing their Northeast Conference opener, the Indians won three straight and were set to enter their season finale against Kiski Area last Friday with a world of possibilities ahead of them.

Penn Hills (5-3, 3-1) had already clinched a spot in the WPIAL Class 5A titles, but an outright or shared conference title was still possible.

“We made our first goal of making the playoffs. Now we have the opportunity to earn our second goal, which is earning a share or winning the conference title outright,” Penn Hills coach Jon LeDonne said. “It puts us toward our other goals of winning the WPIAL and state title from there.”

The Indians set themselves up for the late conference title chase with dominant victories over Fox Chapel and Shaler. Amir Key ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in a 40-3 win over the Titans.

LeDonne said the Indians have found a way to quell some of the turnover issues that plagued them earlier in the season.

“There’s always ways to continue to improve,” LeDonne said. “We have continued to make errors, but they haven’t been as costly. We are still figuring things out and have different players in different positions. We are looking to build consistency.”

Penn Hills fell behind in the conference race when it lost 21-14 to Pine-Richland Oct. 1 on the road. Thanks to a North Hills upset victory over the Rams, all three teams were tied for first place entering the final week.

Penn Hills beat North Hills, 35-29.

LeDonne said the experience his players have gained has led to the surging momentum. Sophomore offensive lineman Kelsey Hundley, for example, has been helping lead the team in practice and during games.

“He continues to get better each week,” LeDonne said. “He gives the defense a test on the scout team every week in practice.”

While Penn Hills won’t know until after the Kiski Area game where it stands heading toward the playoffs, LeDonne believes Penn Hills will be set up in a good position once the playoffs start.

“A lot of the younger kids are stepping up and becoming leaders,” LeDonne said. “They have been putting in the time with film study and are doing what we are asking. They are helping the other kids.”

