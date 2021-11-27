‘Good core’ returns for Freeport girls basketball

Saturday, November 27, 2021 | 2:46 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Ava Soilis scores past Highlands’ Jocelyn Luzier last season.

After posting a 10-3 overall record in the truncated 2020-21 season, the Freeport girls basketball team is anxious to pick up where it left off last season.

The Yellowjackets were 9-1 in Section 1-4A play, with the only loss coming to Knoch. Four starters are back for the upcoming season.

“We’ve got a good core coming back, and I think we can be competitive,” coach Fred Soilis said. “We just got to get that shaped into doing what we’ve got to do. We’ve got some good leaders, and we’ve only got one section game in December and the section games are what counts.”

Freeport lost just one starter — the coach’s daughter, Grace. The feeling at Freeport is that the approach to the season is easier with so much experience coming back.

Said Soilis: “It’s better than starting from scratch. They have a knowledge of what’s expected of them. We made that clear over the summer and before the (preseason) starts and we’ll get them in gear.”

“I’m grateful that we have the same group of girls coming back,” said senior center Leah Hartman. “We have a bond already going into the season. We’re close, and we can build on what we had last year.”

Hartman will be playing in the middle but can also come to the outside. She will be joined by sophomore Morgan Croney on the front line along with returning guards Melaine DeZort and Ava Soilis.

DeZort has a knee injury and hopes to be able to start the season on time.

Vying for the other starting position will be junior guards Natalie Volek and Marlee Sholtes.

Freeport will start the season at home in a tip-off classic against Plum on Dec. 10 and Fox Chapel the following night. A section team, Highlands, will also be part of the classic format.

“It’ll be an energized gym, and I’m looking forward to it,” coach Soilis said.

Section play will begin Dec. 21 at home against Deer Lakes. Other section teams include Derry, Highlands, Knoch, Burrell and Valley.

The Yellowjackets have made the playoffs each of the past five seasons. Freeport’s season ended with a 38-31 setback against Mt. Pleasant to open the playoffs.

“I think we can do well if we play with the energy and effort like the coach always tells us,” Hartman said. “I’m working now on my defense and my outside shot.”

Freeport will not be in a holiday tournament this season and will take a rest to get ready for the early 2022 grind.

Assistant coaches will be Mallory Heinle Kettere, the former St. Joseph standout who played at Slippery Rock, and former Yellowjackets player Sandy Brestensky Mitchell.

Freeport girls at a glance

Coach: Fred Soilis

Returning starters: Leah Hartman (Sr., C/F), Morgan Croney (So., F), Melaina DeZort (Jr., G), Ava Soilis (So., G)

Top newcomers: Natalie Volek (Jr., G), Marlee Sholtes (Jr., G)

