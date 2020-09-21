Gov. Wolf: Legislation to allow more sports spectators will be vetoed today

By:

Monday, September 21, 2020 | 11:33 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review A limited number of spectators watch the Upper St. Clair football game against Pine-Richland on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review A limited number of spectators watch the Upper St. Clair football game against Pine-Richland on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Upper St. Clair High School. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Socially-distanced fans sit in the bleachers during a game between Riverview and Jeannette on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Riverview. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review A limited number of spectators watch the Upper St. Clair football game against Pine-Richland on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Upper St. Clair marching band performs in the stands during a football game against Pine-Richland on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Upper St. Clair High School. Previous Next

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday said House Bill 2787, which gives school districts the ability to set their own attendance limits, will be vetoed later in the day.

The Legislature sent the bill to Wolf’s desk Sept. 11, starting a 10-day window for him to act. The legislation would have let schools amend any gathering limits imposed by the state. Under Wolf’s guidelines, groups were limited to 250 individuals outdoors and 25 indoors.

Anyone who ignores covid-19 does so “at your peril,” Wolf said Monday, while answering questions at an unrelated press conference.

“I’m always amazed at politicians thinking that they can somehow wave a magic wand and suspend reality,” he said. “Next I’m waiting for someone to come and say we’re going to suspend the law of gravity.”

State lawmakers could override Wolf’s veto. The bill passed both the House and Senate by a two-thirds majority the first time. To override the veto, the bill again needs to pass both chambers by a two-thirds vote.

“Instead of ignoring it, we ought to try to figure out what we do to keep that virus from infecting too many people,” Wolf said. “Apparently, the folks who voted for this decided they just wanted to ignore that reality. I can’t. And I don’t think Pennsylvanians can afford to ignore that reality.”

The governor’s gathering restrictions have forced schools to exclude spectators from many interscholastic events, particularly football and all indoor contests. However, those limits are in question after a federal court judge ruled them unconstitutional last week. Wolf has said his administration intends to appeal that decision.

But in the meantime, school administrators are curious how that court decision impacts them.

The state Department of Education released a statement Friday encouraging schools “to voluntarily enforce the 25-person indoor and 250-person outdoor gathering limitations while all of us wait for the court to rule on the stay request.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .