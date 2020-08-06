Gov. Wolf recommends high school sports be delayed until Jan. 1
By:
Thursday, August 6, 2020 | 11:05 AM
Gov. Tom Wolf recommended Thursday that high school sports be postponed until January.
Asked about his current ban on spectators, Wolf said: “The guidance is we should avoid any congregate settings. And that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us. We ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus.
“So any time we get together for any reason, that’s a problem, because it makes it easier for that virus to spread. So the guidance from us — the recommendation — is we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1.”
This story will be updated.
Gov. Wolf ends today’s press conference by saying his high school sports recommendation is “we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1.” #HSSN pic.twitter.com/k1wip1s2o1
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) August 6, 2020
