Greensburg CC’s Corinn Brewer grabs 3 medals at state meet

By:

Friday, May 28, 2021 | 8:09 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Corinn Brewer won three medals at the PIAA Class AA championsihps May 28, 2021, at Shippensburg University. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Miles Higgins placed fourth in the javelin at the PIAA Class AA championships May 28, 2021, at Shippensburg University. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Yough’s Hunter Bakewell finished ninth in the javelin at the PIAA Class AA championships May 28, 2021, at Shippensburg University. Previous Next

SHIPPENSBURG – Corinn Brewer walked away from the PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships on Friday happy but not satisfied.

The Greensburg Central Catholic junior earned three medals at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium: a second in the pole vault, a fifth in the 800-meter run and a seventh in the 1,600.

But she left wondering if she’s in the right events.

“I’m thinking I might be a better 400 runner and a 300 hurdler,” Brewer said. “Running distance events cut down on my practice time in the pole vault.

“When I go to college, I will probably compete in the heptathlon. I’m going to have to learn how to throw the javelin and shot put.”

Brewer is capable of competing in many events. She has the best time in the state in the 2k steeplechase event, which is not sponsored by the PIAA.

“I could have done better,” said Brewer, who cleared 11 feet in the pole vault and finished second to Waynesburg senior Taylor Shriver, who cleared 13. “I was hoping to vault higher, and when I didn’t, I cried a little.”

She also wiped tears from her eyes after the 1,600, but she was a lot better after the 800.

“I thinking about going to the shorter distances,” Brewer said. “I was better in the longer distances as a freshman. I really wanted to get 13 feet. But the lack of practice and getting on the right pole hurt me. I also need to get back into gymnastics.”

A back injury limited her in March.

Brewer, who wants to be an architect, is receiving interest from Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Princeton and Cornell.

Ligonier Valley junior Miles Higgins had a pretty good day. He placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 183 feet, 6 inches.

He broke his personal record twice even though his regular javelin was ruled illegal. He ended up borrowing a javelin from Yough senior Hunter Bakewell.

Bakewell’s dad Don, who was a state champion from Brownsville, teaches at Ligonier Valley.

“It was a great day,” Higgins said. “I earned a medal and PR twice.”

Higgins was shocked to learn that his javelin was not legal.

“That was a wild one,” Higgins said. “I never had that happen before. They balanced before the meet, and it didn’t pass. Thankfully Hunter let me use his and that was a big help.

“I’ll have to talk to Hunter. Maybe I can buy it off him. Hunter’s dad helps me out and gives me little tips. He’s a great guy.”

Bakewell made the finals but finished ninth with a PR of 166-9.

Higgins called this season amazing.

“It’s a surreal experience,” Higgins said. “From not qualifying for states my freshman year to placing fourth in the state, I’m pretty happy.”

And he’s already looking forward to next season because the field was senior dominated.

Southmoreland sophomore Olivia Cernuto also had a good day. She placed fifth in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump. Cernuto leaped 36-7 1/2 in the triple jump and 17-1 2/3 in the long jump.

Derry senior Leah Perry competed in the high jump and finished ninth.

The championships will continue Saturday with Class AAA.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .