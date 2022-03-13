Greensburg Central Catholic baseball seeks to defend section title and disappointing finish

Sunday, March 13, 2022 | 6:34 PM

Greensburg Central Catholic senior pitcher/infielder Zach David is driven by what kind of player he could be fully healthy.

When he got surgery to repair a torn UCL last October, the doctor told David there was a chance it could have been torn for two years. David’s injury likely will limit him pitching until the postseason, but he is excited to see what could be ahead.

“It’s been a long recovery,” said David, who is being recruited by Rollins (Fla.), Johns Hopkins (Md.) and Washington & Lee (Va.). “I’m not exactly sure what hurt it, but it’s comforting that playing with my injury I could throw in the low- to mid-80s. I’m excited to see what I could do with a fully healthy arm.”

The Centurions, much like David, are excited to see what they can do if they can find a way to stay consistent. GCC was stung by a first-round upset in the WPIAL Class A playoffs last season, losing 6-2 to Riverview.

The Centurions, who open the season March 28 at home against Southmoreland, were 13-5 overall last spring and won Section 2-A with a 9-1 mark. However, the Centurions dropped four of their final five games.

“I think it motivates me a lot to stay strong throughout the whole season,” David said. “We were untouchable for most of the season. We just dropped off. I don’t know if it’s because we lost focus or what. I think the whole team in general, we’re going to focus for a whole season. We’re driven to be consistent.”

GCC coach Tom Appleby said improving the team defense will be crucial. The Centurions struggled with footwork while throwing the ball.

“I think it starts with technique,” Appleby said. “A lot of it is the approach to the ball on the fielding aspect of it. A lot of the errors we had were almost always footwork. We want to make sure our footwork is proper.”

GCC should get a boost thanks to some alumni returning to help the program. The Centurions have brought back JP Pellis, who pitched at IUP, to work with the staff, as well as Tommy Pellis to serve as a hitting instructor.

Last season, GCC produced 10 or more runs in 11 of its games.

“We have guys every day swinging,” Appleby said. “We have a lot of tee work and have a lot of guys working in the cage all the time. We have young guys that came in and are helping the boys. We’re fortunate to have them commit some time to the guys, they relate to them.”

GCC will return four seniors: pitchers Johnny Wiegers and David, catcher Cole Benning and infielder Ryan Appleby. David will be limited to playing first base to start the year.

David’s absence will require the Centurions to use their full complement of arms early in the season, including Tyree Turner and Wade Boyle. Weather permitting, GCC will face a stretch where it has five games in as many days.

“We have over 10 guys that are throwing,” Appleby said. “That’s up and down the lineup from seniors down to freshmen. We’ve got the arms.”

Being able to repeat as section champions will require GCC to navigate through a field that includes Bishop Canevin, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen and West Greene.

David believes GCC has what it takes.

“I think our consistency is a lot better,” David said. “We have a lot more speed this year. I think we’re going to be a team to contend with, for sure.”

