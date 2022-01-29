Greensburg Central Catholic boys hold off Winchester Thurston, take over 1st place

Friday, January 28, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Greensburg Central Catholic and Winchester Thurston could study one another only from a distance all winter, once the boys basketball teams’ first section matchup was postponed.

“I’m sure both teams have seen each other on film a little bit,” GCC coach Christian Hyland said, “but film doesn’t tell all of the story. You kind of measure yourself against other teams in your section, checking the scores (of common opponents) all the time. We knew this was a big one for us.”

The favorites in Section 3-2A had to wait until Friday night to finally share the same court. With 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the difference between them was just three points.

Greensburg Central Catholic made four clutch free throws down the stretch and survived a barrage of fourth-quarter 3-pointers to defeat host Winchester Thurston, 83-76. The win leaves GCC (11-1, 5-0) alone atop the section standings, a game ahead of Winchester Thurston (7-4, 4-1).

The teams meet again Wednesday.

GCC had four scorers in double figures. Brevan Williams and Dylan Parsons scored 21 points each, Tyree Turner had 19 and Ryan Appleby added 12.

Clinging to a 3-point lead, Appleby made two free throws with 23 seconds left, and Williams added two more at the 14-second mark. Both were one-and-one situations.

GCC had gone 9 for 20 from the line in its previous game but this time came through with some clutch shots. Turner also faced a one-and-one with 53 seconds left and made both.

“That was stressed the last couple of days in practice,” Hyland said. “In big games, you have to make free throws.”

Jackson Juzang led Winchester Thurston with 24 points and topped 1,000 for his career. Lance Nicholls had 18 points, Luke Lamatina had 13 and Michael Bruni added 12.

Greensburg CC had a clear height advantage, with three starters standing 6-foot-4 or taller, and used it well. The Centurions out-rebounded Winchester Thurston, 30-19, and often turned those boards into second-chance points.

“The two things we stressed were boxing out and taking charges,” WT coach Justin Walther said. “We didn’t do either of them. When you play a team that’s so much bigger than we are, you have to do the little stuff.”

GCC’s length was equally impactful on the defensive end. Winchester Thurston had trouble with GCC’s 2-3 zone, struggled to get the basket and trailed 57-45 entering the fourth quarter.

“That (zone) is something that we’ve implemented this year,” Hyland said. “In the past I haven’t run too much zone. I’ve usually been a man-to-man guy, but you play to the strengths of your team. We have a little more length this year than we’re accustomed to, so we put in a little Syracuse zone to cover some more ground.”

GCC led 20-17 after the first quarter and 35-31 at half.

Winchester Thurston often settled for long 3-pointers. They made 11, including seven in the fourth quarter, which made it a one-possession game in the final minute.

“It’s hard to get out on those,” Hyland said. “I thought we did a good job of forcing them into long 3s. They made a couple late. They shot it pretty well in their home gym, but we were fortunate to come out with one here.”

As the Bears tried to rally, Juzang made consecutive 3s in an 18-second span, the second with 26 seconds left, cutting GCC’s lead to 79-76. But Winchester Thurston missed its final three attempts from beyond the arc.

The Bears went 7 for 14 from the 3-point range in the fourth.

“We wanted to get into the gaps and try to get downhill,” Walther said. “I think the moment got to us a little bit. The last five minutes we played free and loose.”

