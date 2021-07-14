Greensburg Central Catholic boys soccer program under new leadership

By:

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 | 3:11 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Tyler Solis presents his team with the WPIAL championship trophy after the Centurions defeated Winchester Thurston in the Class A final Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Highmark Stadium.

Two-time defending WPIAL Class A boys soccer champion Greensburg Central Catholic is loaded with talent again, but the team will have a new coach this fall.

Tyler Solis resigned after five seasons leading the Centurions. He quickly was replaced, however, by Rob Fabean, his assistant over the last two years. GCC, the PIAA runner-up last season, finished 17-2.

Solis is now working as a financial advisor, a job that demands much more of his time. That, and a budding family, prompted his resignation.

Solis, a Hummelstown native, will remember his last game fondly because he led GCC in the state final in Hershey, about 4 miles from where he grew up.

“We had never been there,” Solis said. “It was great to go home.

“Career-wise, this was a great opportunity for me and my family. I wouldn’t be able to be around as much as I was before. I’d have to be all in (to stay). I feel good about the state of the program. Making the (WPIAL) finals the last three years was great for the program. Rob is eager to take over.”

Solis, who did not have an assistant his first two years, had a record of 83-15-2 with two WPIAL titles, three PIAA playoff trips and three WPIAL semifinal appearances.

Fabean was along for the ride for the last two years. His son, Mason, an all-state player, will be a senior on the team. GCC also will bring back junior standout and all-state forward Carlo Dennis.

Rob Fabean was an assistant on the girls team for four years when his daughter, Malea, played for the Centurions. He has coached cup soccer since 2000, the last 10 years with Beadling.

“Ty came to me and asked if I wanted to be the coach,” Fabean said. “I didn’t have to think about it too long. It made sense to me. It’s a fun opportunity. Hopefully, we can make another run and win the state.”

Fabean, a proponent of attacking soccer, said he plans to tinker with the team’s formation, possibly playing four forwards and rolling out a 3-4-3 look.

“The one thing I won’t allow is for us to become a one-man team,” he said. “We’re going to have a team-first mentality, 11 strong. It doesn’t matter who we play. We’re going to treat every game like it’s the state final.”

Fabean hopes a solid nonsection schedule will keep the team sharp as it eyes another long postseason. Rival Winchester Thurston no longer will play in the same section as GCC.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg C.C.