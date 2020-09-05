Greensburg Central Catholic brings size, skill in Eastern Conference race

Saturday, September 5, 2020 | 11:03 PM

Averaging 6-foot-21⁄ 2 and 255 pounds, Greensburg Central Catholic’s linemen will cast shadows at the line of scrimmage and give the Centurions room to operate on each side of the football.

“I’d imagine that has to be one of largest lines in Single-A,” coach Bret Colbert said. “They are all at least Division II players, and we also have some capable backups.”

Among the big blockers are two senior newcomers: transfers Mark Mizerak (Monessen) and Matt Metrosky (Greensburg Salem).

The double-M’s will be a tough matchup.

Mizerak is 6-5, 305 pounds, and Metrosky is no featherweight at 6-2, 270.

“Mark is huge, and he can play,” Colbert said. “Matt can move. A coach at Pitt said he’d give him a walk-on (offer) right now.”

Another key returnee up front is junior Cole Spivak, whom Colbert believes is an Ivy League-type player.

Senior A.J. Johnston and junior Joe Smelka are other linemen to watch, and junior Alexander Colcombe (6-2, 215) returns at defensive end and is set to switch to tight end on offense.

Skill-wise, GCC once again has plenty of options.

Senior David Altimore played most of the last season at quarterback, but a sophomore Nate Dlugos is waiting in the wings.

The one who does not line up under center will help the team in other ways.

“I think we can be very good,” said Altimore, who threw for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. “The line is looking really good so far, and I’m excited to see what they can do. And having experienced guys helps a lot, especially when teaching some of the younger players who will have to step up this year.”

Versatile junior Joe Blahovec, who had 19 catches last season, will have an increased role on offense after GCC graduated a number of talented skill-position players.

Another key transfer who likely will provide a spark is sophomore Amari Mack, who comes in from Jeannette.

“He is a legit player,” Colbert said.

Junior Aaron Stasko is another pass-catching threat, and the backfield should include senior Zach Dlugos, junior Danny Dlugos and juniors Dan Voelker and Zach David.

Danny Dlugos averaged 7 yards per carry.

Linebacker looks like the motor of the defense, with the Dlugos brothers — “Dlugi,” as Colbert calls them — leading the way. Danny had a team-high 94 tackles and Zach, 48. The latter will play outside in a hybrid-type role.

Zach Dlugos and Colcombe will be keys in a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme.

Colbert said Blahovec and Mack are valuable secondary players, along with Voelker at safety.

“The kids are excited,” Colbert said. “They’re hungry. A lot has changed with their bodies and work ethic.

“I hope they get the chance to show what they’ve done.”

Schedule

Coach: Bret Colbert

2019 record: 7-4, 4-2 in Class A Eastern Conference

All-time record: 353-234-18

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, at Leechburg*, 7

9.18, at Imani Christian*, 7

9.25, Bishop Canevin*, 7

10.2, Springdale*, 7

10.9, at Riverview*, 7

10.16, Clairton*, 7

10.23, Jeannette*, 7

*Class A Eastern Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: David Altimore

108-185, 1,118 yards, 14 TDs

Receiving: Brandon Brown*

31-426 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: Zach Kuvinka*

95-400 yards, 5 TDs

*Graduated

Fast facts

• Bob Colbert, the former Saint Vincent coach and father of Bret Colbert, is expected to serve as offensive coordinator. Bret was his father’s OC at Saint Vincent for three years.

• While it’s not exactly a bold prediction, Bret Colbert thinks Clairton and Jeannette will finish 1-2 in the Eastern Conference, with GCC third.

• GCC went 7-3 in the regular season two years ago and missed the playoffs. It had the same mark last season and qualified.

• The Centurions had 22 interceptions last season but Ben LaCarte (8 INTs), Luke Mazowiecki (6) and Brandon Brown (6) all graduated.

