Greensburg Central Catholic finds Class 5A opponent to play in Week Zero

Friday, August 13, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic football coach Marko Thomas

It’s pretty clear Greensburg Central Catholic is not going to back down from a challenge under first-year coach Marko Thomas and his staff.

Look no further than the Centurions’ season opener for proof.

Left without an opponent when Beth-Center backed out of a Week Zero matchup in two weeks, Thomas and GCC athletic director Dan Mahoney began scouring the state — and other states — for an opponent.

After a few nibbles on the line, there was a breakthrough late Thursday: Upper St. Clair came calling.

Yes, as in Class 5A Upper St. Clair.

The Panthers said they would host Class A GCC in the opener at 7 p.m. Aug. 27.

Upper St. Clair was in the same boat as GCC after its Week Zero game against West Toronto Prep fell through, leaving the Panthers searching for a replacement.

Those teams were scheduled to play in the Western PA vs. Everyone Football Showcase Aug. 27-28 at Woodland Hills’ Wolvarena.

GCC suddenly has quite a challenge ahead as it gets set to open training camp Monday.

“I ran it by my coaches and they all agreed it would be a great challenge,” Thomas said. “We were open to playing anyone, really. We just wanted a game. When they offered, we jumped at it.

“They are a great team with a proud history. I am sure our players will be excited.”

