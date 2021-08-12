Greensburg Central Catholic football team looking for Week Zero opponent

Thursday, August 12, 2021 | 3:29 PM

Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic football players finish a recent summer workout as they prepare for the 2021 WPIAL season.

For Greensburg Central Catholic, Week Zero is living up to its name. As in, zero teams to play.

The Centurions are looking for an opponent for their opening game on Aug. 27 after Beth-Center canceled. The Bulldogs, coached by 80-year-old Tony Ruscitto, preferred a scrimmage over a game, but that did not fall in line with GCC’s plans.

“We’re going to look everywhere and keep trying, even if it’s out of state,” GCC first-year coach Marko Thomas said. “One school we talked to is in 4A. Most teams are already booked up, so it might be tough.”

Thomas said Trinity Christian in Morgantown, W.Va., and Bershire, Ohio, are possible opponents.

GCC’s first scrimmage is at Derry, but Thomas wants to open with a game instead of a second scrimmage.

“We will pretty much play anyone at this point,” Thomas said. “The kids want to play. I don’t want them to feel like they’re working so hard (in camp) for nothing.”

Week Zero was a wash last year because of the covid pandemic. GCC played Monessen in Week Zero two years ago.

