Greensburg Central Catholic girls golf team looks to continue its dominance

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | 6:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Meghan Zambruno helped lead the Greensburg Central Catholic girls golf team to a WPIAL title and PIAA runner-up finish last season.

There hasn’t been a more consistent Class AA girls golf team in the WPIAL or state than Greensburg Central Catholic.

The Centurions have won six consecutive WPIAL titles and have finished first or second in the PIAA for six consecutive seasons, winning in the 2018 and ‘19.

North East, from District 10, halted GCC’s chance of winning three in a row, 241-247, in the 2020 state final.

But with four starters returning, the Centurions look to add to their legacy.

“I’m excited about the season,” said GCC coach Gerry Police, who is in his fourth season. “We have a good foundation back, and it should be a lot of fun.”

Returning for their senior year is the Zambruno twins, Ella and Meghan. Also back are seniors Liv Cana and Tyler Zierski, junior Haley Dill and sophomore Izzy Aitner.

The Zambrunos and Aitner, along with graduate Angelika Dewicki, represented the Centurions in the team finals.

All season, the WPIAL teams played five golfers and counted four scores. In the state tournament, teams are permitted to play four golfers and count only three.

“All the girls played in the summer and showed remarkable improvement,” Police said. “One of the biggest improvements I’ve seen is in their putting. This is the best six golfers I’ve seen here.”

The Zambrunos played in numerous PGA Junior events, and the rest did well playing in the Tri-State Section PGA Isaly’s tour.

Meghan Zambruno averaged 37 per nine holes in 2020, Ella Zambruno 38, Aitner 40, Kana 46, Zierski 52 and Dill 53.

“I know what I’m going to get from the Zambrunos. They are the cream of the crop,” Police said. “But I feel Izzy is ready to make some noise. And the battle for the fifth spot between Tyler and Haley is going to be great. They’re going to battle each other all season. All the girls can score well.”

And when it comes to big tournaments and tough challenges, Police said he feels that playing in the WPIAL and PIAA tournaments has helped the girls.

“It certainly relaxes them,” Police said. “They’ve been there, and they understand what to do. The venue doesn’t matter to them as long as they play their game.”

And while the Centurions will be graduating the Zambrunos and two other seniors, Police said the future looks strong. He has four girls in training to join Aitner and Dill.

“We’ll be OK,” Police said. “The younger girls are working hard to improve their game.”

Police isn’t sure what team will challenge his in the WPIAL. He assumes Geibel, with the Konieczny sisters — Caroline and Claire — will be one of the teams.

